Representatives for NASA, Boeing Co. and the U.S. Coast Guard are slated to testify in front of investigators Thursday about the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic.

OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023. The design of the company's Titan submersible has been the source of scrutiny since the disaster.

The Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that is part of a high level investigation into the cause of the implosion. Some of the testimony has focused on the troubled nature of the company.

Thursday's testimony is scheduled to include Justin Jackson of NASA; Mark Negley of Boeing Co.; John Winters of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound; and Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Duffett of the Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance.

Earlier in the hearing, former OceanGate operations director David Lochridge said he frequently clashed with Rush and felt the company was committed only to making money. “The whole idea behind the company was to make money,” Lochridge testified. “There was very little in the way of science.”

Lochridge and other previous witnesses painted a picture of a company that was impatient to get its unconventionally designed craft into the water. The accident set off a worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration.

The hearing is expected to run through Friday and include more witnesses.