Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

National Association of Realtors® Announces New “Consumer Guide” Series

National Association of Realtors®, Associated Press

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced a new series of consumer resources designed to help agents who are Realtors® empower home buyers and sellers following recent practice changes. To date, NAR has published six installments in the series and will continue to release new resources in the weeks ahead. “At the heart of what we do as Realtors® – who abide by a strict code of ethics – is protect and promote the interests of our clients,” said Kevin Sears, President of the National Association of Realtors®. “We are committed to making the process of buying or selling a home as transparent and seamless as possible for clients, and this new series of guides provides an exceptionally clear roadmap for the process of working with an agent who is a Realtor®.” The following guides are currently available – in English and Spanish – on NAR’s website:

For more information and the latest consumer resources, please visit facts.realtor. About the National Association of Realtors® The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict  Code of Ethics.

# # # Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

Mantill Williams National Association of Realtors® 202/383-1128 mwilliams@nar.realtor

