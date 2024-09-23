Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a vote at the Annual Meeting of the National Association of State Treasurers this week in Chicago, the following State Treasurers were elected to fill the executive positions of leadership with the association beginning January 1, 2025.

President Hon. Thomas Beadle State of North Dakota

"Organizations like NAST play a crucial role in ensuring excellence in public finance and bringing people together to develop practices and programs to benefit all citizens across the country. I’m honored to represent my fellow Treasurers as their President and look forward to a productive year ahead."

Senior Vice President Hon. Rachael Eubanks State of Michigan

“The National Association of State Treasurers provides important resources for state treasuries across the country. This includes advocacy, effecting sound financial practices and implementing national programs that benefit all residents. It is truly an honor to be selected to serve in a leadership capacity at a national organization that promotes the development of public finance.”

Secretary-Treasurer Hon. Daniel Elliott State of Indiana

“I’m honored to be elected Secretary-Treasurer of NAST, and I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with my friends Treasurer Thomas Beadle and Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. There’s a lot of good we can do, and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow treasurers to make a real difference as we serve the people of our respective states.”