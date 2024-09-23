WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

National Geographic released the trailer and key art for the thrilling documentary special THE DEVIL’S CLIMB, which is set to premiere on Oct. 17 at 9/8c on National Geographic and available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. From Plimsoll Productions, THE DEVIL’S CLIMB follows world-class rock climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell on an epic expedition to tackle one of the most daunting challenges of their careers: summiting the infamous Devil’s Thumb, a sinister tower and legendary 9,000-foot peak in the Alaskan wilderness surrounded by old-growth rainforest and known as one of the most dangerous mountains in North America.

Alex and Tommy are two of the greatest rock climbers of all time — and best friends. Together, they set off on an emotional and physical journey, traveling 2,600 miles by bicycle, sailboat and on foot through the American West, Canada and Alaska to a daring climb of the Devil’s Thumb.

For Tommy, regarded as a pioneer in the sport and one of Alex’s heroes, this expedition is a chance to make a heroic comeback from a career-threatening Achilles injury, making the expedition’s success uncertain. For Alex, this climb is among the greatest adventures of his life, a testament to his relentless drive to achieve the impossible as well as his commitment to Tommy’s return to climbing. The two friends have a rich shared history of adventurous speed climbing and a record-setting partnership.

Directed by fellow climber Renan Ozturk, witness the breathtakingly extraordinary adventure as Alex and Tommy attempt to accomplish the first-ever single-day traverse of all five peaks of the Devil's Thumb massif, pushing their bodies and bond to the absolute limit.

