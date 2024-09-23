King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST® proudly announces the launch of nationwide voting for its 4th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, celebrating exceptional healthcare heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. After receiving an overwhelming number of nomination submissions and heartwarming stories, the HeroesFIRST panel has faced the challenging task of selecting just 20 finalists. Voting is now open to the public from September 18 - October 4, 2024, at heroes.imagefirst.com.

As an industry leader with a commitment to enhancing the patient experience, ImageFIRST is honoring those in the healthcare field who have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity, to positively impact the lives of their patients.

"Healthcare professionals show us what true dedication looks like every day," says ImageFIRST CEO, Edward H. Orzetti. “Through HeroesFIRST, we have the opportunity to shine a light on these unsung heroes and celebrate their remarkable contributions. We are honored to recognize their tireless efforts and the positive impact they have on their patients and communities."

ImageFIRST’s Service Team submitted inspiring stories about exceptional healthcare heroes at the facilities they serve. After receiving hundreds of nominations, it was narrowed down to a top 20. These 20 individuals are now featured on ImageFIRST’s contest website for a nationwide vote.

The finalists include:

Nayeli Acosta, Dr. Andrew Smith in Irvine, CA

Dawn Compres, Ronald McDonald House in Miami, FL

Dr. Juan Carlos Correa, Kansas City Vascular Institute in Overland Park, KS

Paula Cote, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH

Elizabeth Graf, Ft. Lauderdale Heart & Rhythm Surgery Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Rita Hartman, North Shore Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center in Westlake, OH

Julie Hauk, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Kenosha in Kenosha, WI

Deborah Hunter, Bailey Square Surgery Center in Austin, TX

Karol Iser, American Cancer Society Hope Lodge KC in Kansas City, MO