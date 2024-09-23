OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

NatsumeAtari, a developer known for its work in gaming, consumer video games and pachinko/pachislot announced that it will be exhibiting for the first time at Global Gaming Expo 2024. The event will be held from October 7 th to October 10 th 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919266784/en/

G2E NatsumeAtari (Graphic: Business Wire)

G2E is one of the largest trade shows in the casino and gaming industry. Companies from around the world gather to exhibit the latest developments in gaming, ranging from slot machines and table games to various auxiliary gaming-related products and services.

NatsumeAtari’s booth will be located in the iGaming area, where they will reveal several titles developed by their gaming division “Samurai Studio” for regulated online markets in North America and Europe.

NatsumeAtari’s website: https://www.natsumeatari.co.jp/english NatsumeAtari’s X (Twitter): https://x.com/NatsumeAtari

Exhibition Details Booth #5526 Global Gaming Expo 2024 Mon, Oct 7, 2024 – Thu, Oct 10, 2024 The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/

For more information about G2E 2024 and NatsumeAtari’s exhibit, visit the official G2E 2024 official website.