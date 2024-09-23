Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

NeoGenomics Announces New RaDaR Technology and Resolution of RaDaR 1.0 Litigation

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today issued the following statement in response to inquiries:

NeoGenomics has cleared the feasibility stage with a new version of its RaDaR ® technology and has resolved litigation with Natera regarding RaDaR 1.0. The Company will host a business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The accelerated progress of the new RaDaR technology provided the Company the opportunity to negotiate a resolution with Natera as to RaDaR 1.0. The settlement, while confidential, is not material to the Company’s bottom line and does not impact its adjusted EBITDA guidance range or liquidity expectations.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call.

To access the live call via telephone, dial (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code is 196876.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923921828/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.comMedia Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH GENETICS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 06:47 PM/DISC: 09/23/2024 06:47 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923921828/en

