Neurable Inc., a leader in neurotechnology that specializes in AI-powered tools, and premium audio brand Master & Dynamic, today launched the MW75 Neuro, smart headphones integrated with Neurable’s brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to help users gain deeper insights into their cognitive health, manage burnout, and enhance daily performance. The first BCI-enabled consumer-grade device of its kind, these headphones are set to revolutionize how we interact with everyday technology by empowering users to take control of their health and well-being through the power of their minds.

Built on the foundation of Master & Dynamic’s flagship wireless headset, the MW75 Neuro incorporates Neurable’s advanced AI-powered electroencephalography (EEG) sensors into the headphone’s ear pads. These BCI-enabled EEG sensors capture and analyze brain signals to generate detailed brainwave data that offers valuable insights into focus levels and more. Neurable’s groundbreaking technology introduces a suite of unique smart features, including:

Neurable App: Neurable’s iOS and Android app enables users to easily access their brainwave data on mobile devices, offering brain trend summaries and productivity tips. Focus Tracking: The EEG sensors allow users to track their focus and review brainwave data, such as optimal focus time and the impact of various activities on concentration. Burnout Management: Through the brainwave analysis, MW75 Neuro can prompt users to take breaks when focus decreases, helping to prevent burnout. Transformative AI: Neurable’s 10-year-in-the-making AI platform uses data analysis and signal processing to record and interpret brain signals with high confidence giving lab-level accuracy.

“The brain serves as the core of our health and well-being, yet we have only scratched the surface of what is possible by understanding and harnessing its power,” says Dr. Ramses Alcaide, CEO and Co-Founder of Neurable. “In partnership with Master & Dynamic, we are eager to bring the future of neurotechnology to the world with the debut of our groundbreaking MW75 Neuro smart headphones. These headphones mark the beginning of BCI-enabled technology for all, with the development of future use cases already underway.”

The MW75 Neuro marks a major leap forward in wearable technology, redefining the role of everyday devices across industries. As BCI technology continues to enter the mainstream, the MW75 Neuro headphones offer users an early opportunity to integrate advanced technology into their daily lives. By analyzing brainwave patterns, the headphones can adapt to individual needs and preferences, enhancing focus, concentration, and overall productivity. Whether you're tackling a complex project, studying for an exam, or simply trying to relax, the MW75 Neuro can help you achieve your goals more effectively.

Beyond its pioneering smart features, the MW75 Neuro delivers the premium audio performance and luxurious comfort that Master & Dynamic is known for. "We are excited to introduce the first consumer headphones with a fully integrated brain-computer interface," says Jonathan Levine, Founder and CEO of Master & Dynamic. “By combining Neurable's patented brain signal processing with Master & Dynamic's uncompromising sound design, the MW75 Neuro represents a breakthrough in technological innovation crafted to help users understand and enhance their productivity habits while using the headphones. It's an honor to deliver the next evolution in wearable technology."

Premium Features EEG Sensors: Embedded in the MW75 Neuro’s ear pads, these sensors carry 12 channels with soft fabric sensors and have a bandwidth of 0-131 Hz with True DC Coupling. Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, these headphones offer a range of 100ft/30m with AAC, aptX adaptive, and SBC. Sound Capabilities: The MW75 Neuro includes a custom 40mm Beryllium driver to produce a rich and warm sound. It also incorporates eight microphones to filter out external noise, ensuring clear calls and noise cancellation. Noise Cancellation and Listening Modes: Adaptive Ambient and noise cancellation modes (ANC), which automatically adjust to your surroundings for exceptional sound in any environment. M&D Connect App: Adjust your EQ with in-app sound profiles, access additional ANC modes, and download updates for the MW75 Neuro from your mobile device with the M&D Connect app. Carrying Case: Each pair comes with a durable hardshell travel case to protect your headphones wherever you go.

Pricing & Availability The headphones come in four colors: Silver, Onyx, Navy and Olive. The MW75 Neuro is available in all colors for order on neurable.com in the United States and in Silver and Onyx on masterdynamic.com in the United States for a retail price of $699 USD. Starting Spring 2025, the MW75 Neuro will be available in Europe and UK for €729 / ₤629. For more information, please visit neurable.com/products and masterdynamic.com/products/mw75-neuro.

About Neurable Inc. Neurable Inc. is a Boston-based neurotechnology company specializing in developing AI-powered tools for brain signal translation and brain-computer interface technology (BCI). Powered by patented signal processing, developed through years of pioneering research across leading labs and institutions, and advanced by a leading scientific and expert product team, the Neurable AI platform enables high-performance brain-computer interface in everyday devices. This is the first time technology of this caliber will be available in compact form factors rather than traditional external brain wave monitoring devices.