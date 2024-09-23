SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

NeuReality, a disruptive innovator in AI inference compute and network infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Hiren Majmudar as President. Majmudar joins the team to drive NeuReality's next growth phase, focusing on accelerating the adoption of its NR1™ AI Inference Solution. His efforts will initially target the U.S. market, where major AI chip providers, cloud service providers and Fortune 500 enterprise customers are concentrated.

Majmudar brings extensive industry experience to NeuReality, having previously held leadership positions at GlobalFoundries, where he led data center, communications infrastructure and compute businesses. His career also includes roles as VP and Managing Director at Intel Capital, as well as leading software and engineering teams at Intel. While at Intel Capital, Majmudar played a key role in shaping investment strategies for AI, compute and networking silicon while overseeing significant acquisitions and partnerships.

“Hiren is perfectly suited to lead NeuReality's mission to accelerate AI adoption as the market expands AI training and prepares for exponential growth in inference,” said Moshe Tanach, co-founder and CEO at NeuReality. “We aim to be the agnostic partner of choice for all AI accelerator chip and systems manufacturers. By pairing any AI compute engine—including GPUs and AI accelerators—with our innovative NR1 infrastructure, we achieve an order of magnitude improvement in energy efficiency, affordability, and system performance compared to today's general-purpose CPU and NIC engines used in AI servers to move data in and out of underutilized GPUs and AI accelerators.”

The appointment underscores NeuReality's commitment to democratizing AI by making it more accessible and affordable globally. The company's vendor-agnostic chips significantly enhance the throughput of any GPU or AI accelerator. Majmudar's deep expertise in AI infrastructure and investment positions NeuReality to effectively navigate the complex landscape of AI hardware and software, particularly in key sectors such as cloud computing services, financial services, life sciences and government.

NeuReality’s technology is shattering barriers to AI adoption, enabling more cost-efficient data center operations and dramatic power savings across all industries, as seen in its first set of real-world performance results in June 2024.

“NeuReality isn't just building another AI company; we're bridging the critical gap in AI adoption,” Majmudar said. “Beyond advancing energy efficiency and performance thresholds for GPUs and AI accelerators, we're making AI accessible and sustainable across every industry. Our NR1 technology, already deployed by Fortune 500 financial and cloud services customers, is revolutionizing AI inference. We're continuing to pre-optimize generative AI packages and focus on front-end AI data movement and pre-processing, making even the most complex open-source large language models feel like plug-and-play—all while maximizing AI accelerator performance.”

Majmudar added, “by eliminating the reliance on host CPUs and NICs, we're achieving an order of magnitude improvement in GPU and AI accelerator throughput, cost savings, and energy efficiency. I'm thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment in AI's evolution.”

