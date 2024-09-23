Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association Names Health Tech Industry and Eye-tracking Leader Barbara Barclay as Executive Director

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association, International, a global leader in advancing neurorehabilitation, has named renowned eye-tracking expert and health tech leader Barbara Barclay as its new executive director, effective Oct. 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924060007/en/

The Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association, International, a global leader in advancing neurorehabilitation, has named renowned eye-tracking expert and health tech leader Barbara Barclay as its new executive director, effective Oct. 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

Barclay brings over 30 years of leadership experience, including two decades of advancing technology in health care. Her work aligns with NORA’s mission to enhance visual rehabilitation across diverse settings. She previously served as president of eye-tracking health tech company RightEye and as North American general manager for global eye-tracking pioneer Tobii. Earlier roles included executive positions at LexisNexis, Comscore and Nielsen.

“Barbara brings a deep understanding of our community, including experience introducing eye-tracking technologies to help improve assessments of conditions such as brain injuries, reading delays and Parkinson’s disease,” said NORA President Charles Shidlofsky, OD, FOVDR, FNAP. “Her expertise will be a tremendous asset as NORA continues its mission to raise awareness of neuro-optometric rehabilitation services and promote interdisciplinary approaches across health care teams.”

Barclay succeeds Gary Esterow, who retired on Sept. 30 after six years of leadership during a critical period of growth and adaptation for the nonprofit. Under his guidance, NORA expanded its membership and embraced new interdisciplinary approaches to neurorehabilitation.

"I am thrilled to join NORA and work alongside the board of directors and members to further the education of optometrists and others in neuro-optometric care,” said Barclay. “Together, we’ll continue to provide individuals and caregivers with the resources and tools they need to achieve optimal visual rehabilitation.”

Barclay’s appointment underscores NORA’s commitment to innovation in neurorehabilitation. Her leadership and extensive background in health technology will help drive NORA’s future initiatives, increase visibility for its mission and contributions, and strengthen its collaborations across the health care community.

NORA is committed to advancing the art and science of rehabilitation, particularly of treatment modalities designed to optimize visual-motor, visual-perceptual and visual information processing dysfunction among neurologically affected persons. Learn more at noravisionrehab.org.

About NORA

Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association, International, is an interdisciplinary group of professionals dedicated to providing patients with physical or cognitive disabilities due to an acquired brain injury with a complete ocular health evaluation and optimum visual rehabilitation education and services to improve their quality of life. Visit noravisionrehab.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924060007/en/

CONTACT: Media

Kristina Messner

703-716-3181

Kristina@messnermediagroup.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE NEUROLOGY RESEARCH NURSING MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HOSPITALS

SOURCE: Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 08:03 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 08:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924060007/en

