Infusion related reactions in patients receiving 30-minute BRIUMVI infusions were all mild (Grade 1) and resolved completely

Data also demonstrate patients switching from prior anti-CD20 treatment can successfully eliminate initial BRIUMVI infusion

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today presented updated data from the ENHANCE Phase 3b trial evaluating BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), at the 2024 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) annual meeting. Highlights from the presentation are outlined below.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to present an update from our ENHANCE Phase 3b study which is evaluating potential optimized dosing regimens for BRIUMVI. This study initially focused on patients switching from a prior anti-CD20 therapy in a B-cell depleted state, and we believe the data emerging from this study continues to support that these patients can successfully make that transition conveniently and safely without the initial 150 mg, 4-hour BRIUMVI infusion.” Mr. Weiss continued, “Separately, we are excited to present, for the first time, data exploring even faster infusions of BRIUMVI, from 1 hour down to 30 minutes for full doses starting at week 24. Notably, these rapid infusions are being accomplished with non-drowsy pre-medications and no required post-infusion observation time as per the protocol, consistent with the BRIUMVI prescribing information. We look forward to continuing to find ways to improve patient tolerability and convenience and working with regulatory agencies to transition these efforts into label-enabling studies.”

DATA HIGHLIGHTS: Poster Presentation: Efficacy and Tolerability of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) after Transitioning from a Different Disease-Modifying Therapy: Updates from the ENHANCE Study

ENHANCE is a multi-center, open-label, 48-week study in participants with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) designed to evaluate optimized dosing regimens for BRIUMVI with two primary objectives: Evaluating the elimination of the initial 150 mg BRIUMVI infusion in patients who are B-cell depleted Exploring shorter infusion durations for the full 450 mg BRIUMVI infusions

Data continue to support that 450 mg of BRIUMVI may be safely administered in 1 hour as an initial infusion for participants who are B-cell depleted, with 97% of infusions being completed without interruption or slowing

12 patients received 450 mg BRIUMVI infusions in 30 minutes at week 24, with all infusions completed without interruption or slowing, and infusions related reactions (IRRs) were limited to Grade 1 (n=2)

ABOUT THE ULTIMATE I & II PHASE 3 TRIALS ULTIMATE I & II are two randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, parallel group, active comparator-controlled clinical trials of identical design, in patients with RMS treated for 96 weeks. Patients were randomized to receive either BRIUMVI, given as an IV infusion of 150 mg administered in four hours, 450 mg two weeks after the first infusion administered in one hour, and 450 mg every 24 weeks administered in one hour, with oral placebo administered daily; or teriflunomide, the active comparator, given orally as a 14 mg daily dose with IV placebo administered on the same schedule as BRIUMVI. Both studies enrolled patients who had experienced at least one relapse in the previous year, two relapses in the previous two years, or had the presence of a T1 gadolinium (Gd)-enhancing lesion in the previous year. Patients were also required to have an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score from 0 to 5.5 at baseline. The ULTIMATE I & II trials enrolled a total of 1,094 patients with RMS across 10 countries. These trials were led by Lawrence Steinman, MD, Zimmermann Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Pediatrics at Stanford University. Additional information on these clinical trials can be found at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03277261; NCT03277248).

ABOUT BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) 150 mg/6 mL Injection for IV BRIUMVI is a novel monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells. Targeting CD20 using monoclonal antibodies has proven to be an important therapeutic approach for the management of autoimmune disorders, such as RMS. BRIUMVI is uniquely designed to lack certain sugar molecules normally expressed on the antibody. Removal of these sugar molecules, a process called glycoengineering, allows for efficient B-cell depletion at low doses.

BRIUMVI is indicated for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.

A list of authorized specialty distributors can be found at www.briumvi.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION Contraindications: BRIUMVI is contraindicated in patients with:

Active Hepatitis B Virus infection

A history of life-threatening infusion reaction to BRIUMVI

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion Reactions: BRIUMVI can cause infusion reactions, which can include pyrexia, chills, headache, influenza-like illness, tachycardia, nausea, throat irritation, erythema, and an anaphylactic reaction. In MS clinical trials, the incidence of infusion reactions in BRIUMVI-treated patients who received infusion reaction-limiting premedication prior to each infusion was 48%, with the highest incidence within 24 hours of the first infusion. 0.6% of BRIUMVI-treated patients experienced infusion reactions that were serious, some requiring hospitalization.

Observe treated patients for infusion reactions during the infusion and for at least one hour after the completion of the first two infusions unless infusion reaction and/or hypersensitivity has been observed in association with the current or any prior infusion. Inform patients that infusion reactions can occur up to 24 hours after the infusion. Administer the recommended pre-medication to reduce the frequency and severity of infusion reactions. If life-threatening, stop the infusion immediately, permanently discontinue BRIUMVI, and administer appropriate supportive treatment. Less severe infusion reactions may involve temporarily stopping the infusion, reducing the infusion rate, and/or administering symptomatic treatment.

Infections: Serious, life-threatening or fatal, bacterial and viral infections have been reported in BRIUMVI-treated patients. In MS clinical trials, the overall rate of infections in BRIUMVI-treated patients was 56% compared to 54% in teriflunomide-treated patients. The rate of serious infections was 5% compared to 3% respectively. There were 3 infection-related deaths in BRIUMVI-treated patients. The most common infections in BRIUMVI-treated patients included upper respiratory tract infection (45%) and urinary tract infection (10%). Delay BRIUMVI administration in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved.

Consider the potential for increased immunosuppressive effects when initiating BRIUMVI after immunosuppressive therapy or initiating an immunosuppressive therapy after BRIUMVI.

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: HBV reactivation occurred in an MS patient treated with BRIUMVI in clinical trials. Fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death caused by HBV reactivation have occurred in patients treated with anti-CD20 antibodies. Perform HBV screening in all patients before initiation of treatment with BRIUMVI. Do not start treatment with BRIUMVI in patients with active HBV confirmed by positive results for HBsAg and anti-HB tests. For patients who are negative for surface premedantigen [HBsAg] and positive for HB core antibody [HBcAb+] or are carriers of HBV [HBsAg+], consult a liver disease expert before starting and during treatment.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): Although no cases of PML have occurred in BRIUMVI-treated MS patients, JCV infection resulting in PML has been observed in patients treated with other anti-CD20 antibodies and other MS therapies.

If PML is suspected, withhold BRIUMVI and perform an appropriate diagnostic evaluation. Typical symptoms associated with PML are diverse, progress over days to weeks, and include progressive weakness on one side of the body or clumsiness of limbs, disturbance of vision, and changes in thinking, memory, and orientation leading to confusion and personality changes.