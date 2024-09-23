RUTHERFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

One Mind atWork, a global nonprofit dedicated to building the future of workforce mental health, today released the latest insights from the Mental Health at Work Index ™. The Index is a standardized assessment of organizational-level initiatives to address workforce mental health. The data show that organizations aligning their mental health and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) strategies were more likely to report improvements in employee engagement.

The new report titled “What Happens to Workforce Mental Health When You Add Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to the Mix?” emphasizes the critical importance of aligning these efforts for optimal impact. The findings underscore recent research showing the connection between mental health and DEIB.

In today’s rapidly evolving workplace, employers are discovering that fostering a culture of belonging is crucial for employee well-being and performance. When employees feel included and valued—regardless of their differences—organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. However, the report highlights that too many employers treat mental health and DEIB as separate initiatives, leading to missed opportunities for engagement, innovation, and resilience.

Key Findings from the Focal Brief Include:

• Siloed Efforts: While a majority of employers are committed to both workforce mental health and DEIB, these initiatives often remain disconnected. Fewer than one in three organizations (28%) have aligned their mental health and DEIB efforts, despite the clear benefits.

• Diverse Workforce Needs Unmet: Fewer than half (48%) of organizations provide culturally appropriate mental health resources and benefits and ensure that providers are trained in cultural competency.

• The Impact of Alignment: Organizations that align their mental health and DEIB strategies were 25% more likely to report increases in employee engagement in the last year compared to organizations that do not align these efforts. They also scored 40% higher in overall program maturity on the Mental Health at Work Index.

“DEIB is not a political issue—it’s a people issue and a business imperative,” said Dr. Kathy Pike, CEO of One Mind. “When organizations intentionally align mental health and DEIB efforts, they not only foster a sense of belonging but also create environments where everyone can thrive, driving both well-being and organizational performance.”

Taking Action for the Future

The report challenges employers to rethink how they approach mental health and DEIB, calling for greater integration of these initiatives. Research has linked embracing these changes with improved employee well-being, job satisfaction, and retention.

Other benefits of investing in these aligned strategies include higher levels of innovation, team cohesiveness, and connection with diverse customer bases.

As more organizations recognize the value of aligning workforce mental health with DEIB efforts, they are better positioned to not only attract top talent but also to support their people through times of uncertainty and change.

