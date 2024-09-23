WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

As many states and communities prepare for Veterans Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Sept. 22, Face the Fight (FTF) is announcing a new round of nonprofit grant recipients. These grants will support initiatives focused on preventing veteran suicide and breaking the stigma around seeking help within the military community.

The grants total $13.9 million and will fund 27 projects from 23 grantees in communities across the country; to date the initiative has awarded $25 million. The grantees employ strategies capable of being scaled and focus on one or more of the following strategic areas:

Identify and support people at risk

Strengthen access and delivery to clinical care

Create protective environments

Since 2001, over 125,000 veterans have died by suicide, and the veteran suicide rate is 71.8% higher than that of non-veteran adults. Dedicated to supporting every veteran, regardless of their unique needs and challenges, FTF aims to reduce the devastating rate of veteran suicide dramatically by 2030.

Through philanthropic grantmaking, a coalition, and a robust public awareness campaign, FTF is taking meaningful steps to ensure that no veteran, survivor, military family or caregiver feels alone in their struggle.

Chef Robert Irvine, known for his work as host of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible,” says he’s proud that his charitable foundation is one of the recipients. “Face the Fight, its founding members and the entire coalition are an inspiration to the veteran community and those of us devoted to supporting our nation’s defenders. I always say, ‘Nothing is impossible,’ and here, no words could be more true with Face the Fight’s support. This funding means we’ll be able to add suicide prevention strategies to our food and wellness programs for veterans,” says Irvine.

FTF was launched in 2023 by founding partners USAA, Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation, with strategic support from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Face the Fight Grantees

America’s Warrior Partnership Centerstone Military Services Cohen Veterans Network The Columbia Lighthouse Project Combined Arms Crisis Text Line Denver Research Institute The Headstrong Project Objective Zero Onward Ops Overwatch Project PsychArmor Robert Irvine Foundation Rush University Medical Center Stop Soldier Suicide Syracuse University, D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Penn Center for the Prevention of Suicide University of Washington Center for Suicide Prevention and Recovery University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio-STRONG STAR Training Initiative Veteran Spouse Network Vets4Warriors Worldmaker Resilience Institute Wounded Warrior Project

About Face the Fight ®