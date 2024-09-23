VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase of channel samples from the Keats Trench and an update on the Iceberg Trench at the Queensway Project (“ Queensway ”), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923757524/en/

Figure 1. Keats Trench plan map with the simplified geology, channel sample assay results and gold grade contours (Graphic: Business Wire)

Keats Trench Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone KM-24-01-11 14.93 16.98 2.05 10.87 Keats Main Trench Including 15.43 16.18 0.75 27.80 And 22.59 25.15 2.56 26.23 Including 24.15 25.15 1.00 60.84 And 30.03 34.91 4.88 7.35 Including 30.03 30.93 0.90 37.65 And 48.23 50.90 2.67 35.61 Including 48.23 49.08 0.85 108.74 KM-24-01-12 20.77 25.98 5.21 214.97 Keats Main Trench Including 20.77 21.67 0.90 14.72 And 22.58 24.18 1.60 688.66 And Including 22.58 23.58 1.00 1088 KM-24-01-13 32.58 39.13 6.55 27.70 Keats Main Trench Including 33.23 33.98 0.75 37.14 Including 35.68 36.23 0.55 263.48 KM-24-01-15 50.77 53.02 2.25 9.73 Keats Main Trench Including 51.32 52.07 0.75 27.76 KM-24-01-16 17.50 31.20 13.70 10.38 Keats Main Trench Including 19.25 20.20 0.95 128.71 And 44.25 70.84 26.59 13.41 Including 54.89 57.34 2.45 63.41 Including 58.34 63.00 4.66 13.61 Including 63.98 67.04 3.06 28.28 Including 69.94 70.84 0.90 12.46 KM-24-01-17 18.33 32.40 14.07 3.77 Keats Main Trench Including 25.80 27.00 1.20 16.82 Including 27.85 28.60 0.75 10.88 And 39.97 51.59 11.62 33.57 Including 48.36 51.59 3.23 119.31 And 56.70 62.37 5.67 19.04 Including 59.39 61.77 2.38 43.62 And 73.66 78.76 5.10 300.36 Including 73.66 74.47 0.81 32.74 Including 76.22 77.86 1.64 907.44 And Including 76.22 77.02 0.80 1808 KM-24-01-18 35.85 52.45 16.60 38.88 Keats Main Trench Including 38.35 41.45 3.10 44.53 Including 44.60 46.80 2.20 221.00

Table 1: Keats Trench Channel Sample Highlights

True widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 95% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Undulations in the bedrock surface could also result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as channel length.

Today’s highlight channel intervals include 300 g/t Au over 5.10m, 215 g/t Au over 5.21m, 38.9 g/t Au over 16.60m, 13.4 g/t Au over 26.60m, 10.4 g/t Au over 13.70m, and 27.7 g/t Au over 6.55m, confirming good continuity of high-grade mineralization while comparing well with neighbouring drill holes and demonstrating the broad distribution of gold mineralization in this portion of the Keats Zone (Figure 1).

Prior to trenching and channel sampling, the Keats Zone was fully obscured by overburden and defined entirely by diamond drilling. Exposing the bedrock surface and sampling it at this resolution represents an important step to fully understand the extent, distribution and variability of gold mineralization across this portion of the Keats Zone and provides insights that might apply to other areas of Keats that are not currently exposed or able to be assessed in this way. This new exposure has also enabled validation of the 3D geologic model, which controls, constrains, and dictates the geometries of gold mineralization at Queensway.

The Keats Zone is hosted within the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone (“ KBFZ ”), a high-grade gold bearing structure that has been defined over a current strike length of 1.9km averaging 50m wide. It is characterized by a damage zone containing gold-bearing quartz veins that form a network with varying orientations. The trenched surface gives a complete 2D picture, providing additional understanding of the gold system in the following ways: Exposed an approximately 50m by 50m surface expression of the key southwest plunging high-grade corridor within the KBFZ that has been drill defined over a length of over 500m. Detailed mapping has provided an increased understanding of its controls, which will be beneficial for future exploration targeting. Uncovered veins that were not well constrained by the drilling because of their oblique orientation in relation to the main drill orientation. Revealed additional peripheral low-grade gold mineralization currently not well represented in drilling and the existing model.

This improved understanding along with the channel gold results are currently being incorporated into the Company’s 3D geological model which will extend the gold mineralization to the bedrock surface.

The Phase I channel sampling program was completed over a stripped bedrock surface that is 200m long by 70m wide with a 27-line sampling grid spaced 7.5m apart, covering a total length of 1,782m that includes 2,200 individual samples.

A Phase II channel sampling program is ongoing at Keats that is designed to increase the sample density along very high-grade veins to provide more certainty about grade variability of these domains. In addition, the Phase II program aims to better assess vein domains oblique to the systematic grid that were not adequately represented in the Phase I program.

Iceberg Trench Update:

A surface trench at the Iceberg Zone was announced on July 3, 2024 , with a plan to excavate between 1-12 metres of overburden that covers the projection of the Iceberg Zone at the bedrock surface, exposing 220m of strike length over a 105m wide area (Figure 3).

The Company is now 80% complete with excavation and plans to undertake a detailed analysis of the geological and structural models currently defined through drilling, as well as a detailed channel sampling program.

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found, stated: “Our approach at the Keats Trench has been to systematically test across the entire exposed surface to accurately map the extent of gold mineralization and determine with more certainty the distribution and variability of the gold contained within the mineralized domain. This is the highest density of assay data at Keats obtained to date and we are extremely pleased to see the broad widths of high-grade mineralization carrying across the exposure which is largely in line with modelled mineralization from the drilling program. The assay grade data from the trench is another key component to building our geologic understanding of the mineralization and structural controls at Keats. Given some of the elevated high-grade gold encountered, with many individual samples exceeding 100 g/t and some above 1,000 g/t, the team is now completing a second phase of channel sampling. This Phase II program will include a more targeted assessment of the high-grade components of Keats and cross veins that were not well tested in the first phase.

“Many of the key zones at Queensway extend to the bedrock surface and given some of the sensitivity surrounding these types of systems, it is fortunate that we are able to remove the overburden cover to study these zones in finite terms. We feel that uncovering both Keats and Iceberg will contribute significantly to the understanding of this gold system and future study work.

Channel Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone KM-24-01-01 26.07 28.50 2.43 3.72 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-02 25.90 28.37 2.47 1.75 Keats Main Trench And 33.00 40.22 7.22 1.04 And 41.89 44.22 2.33 1.01 And 46.18 49.06 2.88 1.21 KM-24-01-03 1.90 4.54 2.64 1.78 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-04 29.49 31.74 2.25 2.95 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-05 11.57 14.14 2.57 2.74 Keats Main Trench And 26.87 29.11 2.24 2.69 KM-24-01-06 7.48 10.06 2.58 1.24 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-07 4.45 7.11 2.66 1.85 Keats Main Trench And 28.75 30.88 2.13 1.03 KM-24-01-08 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-09 33.30 39.60 6.30 1.26 Keats Main Trench And 47.22 49.70 2.48 1.54 KM-24-01-10 13.12 15.79 2.67 1.36 Keats Main Trench And 35.13 39.51 4.38 2.78 KM-24-01-11 7.03 10.80 3.77 5.39 Keats Main Trench Including 7.03 7.97 0.94 18.78 And 14.93 16.98 2.05 10.87 Including 15.43 16.18 0.75 27.80 And 22.59 25.15 2.56 26.23 Including 24.15 25.15 1.00 60.84 And 30.03 34.91 4.88 7.35 Including 30.03 30.93 0.90 37.65 And 48.23 50.90 2.67 35.61 Including 48.23 49.08 0.85 108.74 And 58.86 61.07 2.21 1.90 KM-24-01-12 20.77 25.98 5.21 214.97 Keats Main Trench Including 20.77 21.67 0.90 14.72 And 22.58 24.18 1.60 688.66 And Including 22.58 23.58 1.00 1088 And 31.63 34.92 3.29 1.89 Including 31.63 32.03 0.40 11.77 KM-24-01-13 32.58 39.13 6.55 27.70 Keats Main Trench Including 33.23 33.98 0.75 37.14 Including 35.68 36.23 0.55 263.48 KM-24-01-14 31.28 36.44 5.16 2.56 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-15 25.25 29.80 4.55 1.73 Keats Main Trench And 50.77 53.02 2.25 9.73 Including 51.32 52.07 0.75 27.76 And 60.58 62.63 2.05 1.84 KM-24-01-16 17.50 31.20 13.70 10.38 Keats Main Trench Including 19.25 20.20 0.95 128.71 And 44.25 70.84 26.59 13.41 Including 54.89 57.34 2.45 63.41 Including 58.34 63.00 4.66 13.61 Including 63.98 67.04 3.06 28.28 Including 69.94 70.84 0.90 12.46 KM-24-01-17 18.33 32.40 14.07 3.77 Keats Main Trench Including 25.80 27.00 1.20 16.82 Including 27.85 28.60 0.75 10.88 And 39.97 51.59 11.62 33.57 Including 48.36 51.59 3.23 119.31 And 56.70 62.37 5.67 19.04 Including 59.39 61.77 2.38 43.62 And 73.66 78.76 5.10 300.36 Including 73.66 74.47 0.81 32.74 Including 76.22 77.86 1.64 907.44 And Including 76.22 77.02 0.80 1808 KM-24-01-18 16.90 20.25 3.35 1.20 Keats Main Trench And 24.40 26.70 2.30 8.20 Including 25.80 26.70 0.90 14.04 And 35.85 52.45 16.60 38.88 Including 38.35 41.45 3.10 44.53 Including 44.60 46.80 2.20 221.00 And 61.05 69.00 7.95 2.47 And 79.15 81.50 2.35 1.17 KM-24-01-19 22.78 25.19 2.41 2.18 Keats Main Trench And 35.32 37.93 2.61 1.52 And 48.48 53.70 5.22 1.13 KM-24-01-20 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-21 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-22 38.05 41.00 2.95 1.77 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-23 54.85 57.60 2.75 1.15 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-24 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-25 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-26 17.55 20.05 2.50 1.24 Keats Main Trench KM-24-01-27 No Significant Values Keats Main Trench

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Keats Trench channel samples

True widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 95% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Undulations in the bedrock surface could also result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as channel length.

Channel No. Azimuth (°) Length (m) Channel Start UTM E Channel Start UTM N KM-24-01-01 118 40.92 658087 5427477 KM-24-01-02 118 53.87 658117 5427512 KM-24-01-03 118 16.28 658101 5427461 KM-24-01-04 118 47.04 658088 5427484 KM-24-01-05 118 51.22 658094 5427490 KM-24-01-06 118 49.32 658099 5427496 KM-24-01-07 118 45.98 658105 5427501 KM-24-01-08 118 49.76 658111 5427507 KM-24-01-09 118 56.99 658124 5427516 KM-24-01-10 118 55.20 658132 5427521 KM-24-01-11 118 58.87 658138 5427526 KM-24-01-12 118 91.40 658140 5427533 KM-24-01-13 118 91.08 658144 5427539 KM-24-01-14 118 87.81 658153 5427543 KM-24-01-15 118 96.35 658161 5427548 KM-24-01-16 118 90.07 658169 5427552 KM-24-01-17 118 91.63 658173 5427558 KM-24-01-18 118 77.20 658180 5427563 KM-24-01-19 118 76.86 658187 5427568 KM-24-01-20 118 69.05 658192 5427573 KM-24-01-21 118 61.62 658201 5427577 KM-24-01-22 118 57.19 658206 5427583 KM-24-01-23 118 56.00 658209 5427590 KM-24-01-24 118 51.75 658215 5427595 KM-24-01-25 118 55.17 658217 5427602 KM-24-01-26 118 52.54 658223 5427608 KM-24-01-27 118 20.68 658244 5427605

Table 3: Details of channels reported in this press release

Queensway 650,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 650,000m drill program at Queensway. Approximately 232m of channels is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All channel samples are collected directly from the bedrock.

A geologist examines the bedrock and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the channel along the cut line, producing two lines 5 cm apart and approximately 6-8 cm deep. The sample is removed from the bedrock and placed into sample bags. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted channel samples for gold determination photon assay or screened metallic at ALS in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photon assay and screened metallic methods.

Samples submitted to ALS received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For “routine” samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

For samples which returned values >350 g/t, the samples were submitted for screen metallic. All jars were analysed, with results combined as a weighted average. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire-assayed, and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire-assayed with a gravimetric finish.

Channel sample design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory’s internal quality assurance programs.