New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase of channel samples from the Keats Trench and an update on the Iceberg Trench at the Queensway Project (" Queensway "), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.
Figure 1. Keats Trench plan map with the simplified geology, channel sample assay results and gold grade contours (Graphic: Business Wire)
Keats Trench Highlights:
True widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 95% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Undulations in the bedrock surface could also result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as channel length.
Iceberg Trench Update:
Greg Matheson, COO of New Found, stated: “Our approach at the Keats Trench has been to systematically test across the entire exposed surface to accurately map the extent of gold mineralization and determine with more certainty the distribution and variability of the gold contained within the mineralized domain. This is the highest density of assay data at Keats obtained to date and we are extremely pleased to see the broad widths of high-grade mineralization carrying across the exposure which is largely in line with modelled mineralization from the drilling program. The assay grade data from the trench is another key component to building our geologic understanding of the mineralization and structural controls at Keats. Given some of the elevated high-grade gold encountered, with many individual samples exceeding 100 g/t and some above 1,000 g/t, the team is now completing a second phase of channel sampling. This Phase II program will include a more targeted assessment of the high-grade components of Keats and cross veins that were not well tested in the first phase.
“Many of the key zones at Queensway extend to the bedrock surface and given some of the sensitivity surrounding these types of systems, it is fortunate that we are able to remove the overburden cover to study these zones in finite terms. We feel that uncovering both Keats and Iceberg will contribute significantly to the understanding of this gold system and future study work.
Channel Details
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Zone
KM-24-01-01
26.07
28.50
2.43
3.72
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-02
25.90
28.37
2.47
1.75
Keats Main Trench
And
33.00
40.22
7.22
1.04
And
41.89
44.22
2.33
1.01
And
46.18
49.06
2.88
1.21
KM-24-01-03
1.90
4.54
2.64
1.78
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-04
29.49
31.74
2.25
2.95
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-05
11.57
14.14
2.57
2.74
Keats Main Trench
And
26.87
29.11
2.24
2.69
KM-24-01-06
7.48
10.06
2.58
1.24
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-07
4.45
7.11
2.66
1.85
Keats Main Trench
And
28.75
30.88
2.13
1.03
KM-24-01-08
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-09
33.30
39.60
6.30
1.26
Keats Main Trench
And
47.22
49.70
2.48
1.54
KM-24-01-10
13.12
15.79
2.67
1.36
Keats Main Trench
And
35.13
39.51
4.38
2.78
KM-24-01-11
7.03
10.80
3.77
5.39
Keats Main Trench
Including
7.03
7.97
0.94
18.78
And
14.93
16.98
2.05
10.87
Including
15.43
16.18
0.75
27.80
And
22.59
25.15
2.56
26.23
Including
24.15
25.15
1.00
60.84
And
30.03
34.91
4.88
7.35
Including
30.03
30.93
0.90
37.65
And
48.23
50.90
2.67
35.61
Including
48.23
49.08
0.85
108.74
And
58.86
61.07
2.21
1.90
KM-24-01-12
20.77
25.98
5.21
214.97
Keats Main Trench
Including
20.77
21.67
0.90
14.72
And
22.58
24.18
1.60
688.66
And Including
22.58
23.58
1.00
1088
And
31.63
34.92
3.29
1.89
Including
31.63
32.03
0.40
11.77
KM-24-01-13
32.58
39.13
6.55
27.70
Keats Main Trench
Including
33.23
33.98
0.75
37.14
Including
35.68
36.23
0.55
263.48
KM-24-01-14
31.28
36.44
5.16
2.56
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-15
25.25
29.80
4.55
1.73
Keats Main Trench
And
50.77
53.02
2.25
9.73
Including
51.32
52.07
0.75
27.76
And
60.58
62.63
2.05
1.84
KM-24-01-16
17.50
31.20
13.70
10.38
Keats Main Trench
Including
19.25
20.20
0.95
128.71
And
44.25
70.84
26.59
13.41
Including
54.89
57.34
2.45
63.41
Including
58.34
63.00
4.66
13.61
Including
63.98
67.04
3.06
28.28
Including
69.94
70.84
0.90
12.46
KM-24-01-17
18.33
32.40
14.07
3.77
Keats Main Trench
Including
25.80
27.00
1.20
16.82
Including
27.85
28.60
0.75
10.88
And
39.97
51.59
11.62
33.57
Including
48.36
51.59
3.23
119.31
And
56.70
62.37
5.67
19.04
Including
59.39
61.77
2.38
43.62
And
73.66
78.76
5.10
300.36
Including
73.66
74.47
0.81
32.74
Including
76.22
77.86
1.64
907.44
And Including
76.22
77.02
0.80
1808
KM-24-01-18
16.90
20.25
3.35
1.20
Keats Main Trench
And
24.40
26.70
2.30
8.20
Including
25.80
26.70
0.90
14.04
And
35.85
52.45
16.60
38.88
Including
38.35
41.45
3.10
44.53
Including
44.60
46.80
2.20
221.00
And
61.05
69.00
7.95
2.47
And
79.15
81.50
2.35
1.17
KM-24-01-19
22.78
25.19
2.41
2.18
Keats Main Trench
And
35.32
37.93
2.61
1.52
And
48.48
53.70
5.22
1.13
KM-24-01-20
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-21
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-22
38.05
41.00
2.95
1.77
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-23
54.85
57.60
2.75
1.15
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-24
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-25
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-26
17.55
20.05
2.50
1.24
Keats Main Trench
KM-24-01-27
No Significant Values
Keats Main Trench
Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Keats Trench channel samples
True widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 95% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Undulations in the bedrock surface could also result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as channel length.
Channel No.
Azimuth (°)
Length (m)
Channel Start UTM E
Channel Start UTM N
KM-24-01-01
118
40.92
658087
5427477
KM-24-01-02
118
53.87
658117
5427512
KM-24-01-03
118
16.28
658101
5427461
KM-24-01-04
118
47.04
658088
5427484
KM-24-01-05
118
51.22
658094
5427490
KM-24-01-06
118
49.32
658099
5427496
KM-24-01-07
118
45.98
658105
5427501
KM-24-01-08
118
49.76
658111
5427507
KM-24-01-09
118
56.99
658124
5427516
KM-24-01-10
118
55.20
658132
5427521
KM-24-01-11
118
58.87
658138
5427526
KM-24-01-12
118
91.40
658140
5427533
KM-24-01-13
118
91.08
658144
5427539
KM-24-01-14
118
87.81
658153
5427543
KM-24-01-15
118
96.35
658161
5427548
KM-24-01-16
118
90.07
658169
5427552
KM-24-01-17
118
91.63
658173
5427558
KM-24-01-18
118
77.20
658180
5427563
KM-24-01-19
118
76.86
658187
5427568
KM-24-01-20
118
69.05
658192
5427573
KM-24-01-21
118
61.62
658201
5427577
KM-24-01-22
118
57.19
658206
5427583
KM-24-01-23
118
56.00
658209
5427590
KM-24-01-24
118
51.75
658215
5427595
KM-24-01-25
118
55.17
658217
5427602
KM-24-01-26
118
52.54
658223
5427608
KM-24-01-27
118
20.68
658244
5427605
Table 3: Details of channels reported in this press release
Queensway 650,000m Drill Program Update
The Company is currently undertaking a 650,000m drill program at Queensway. Approximately 232m of channels is currently pending assay results.
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory
All channel samples are collected directly from the bedrock.
A geologist examines the bedrock and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
Technicians saw the channel along the cut line, producing two lines 5 cm apart and approximately 6-8 cm deep. The sample is removed from the bedrock and placed into sample bags. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.
New Found has submitted channel samples for gold determination photon assay or screened metallic at ALS in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photon assay and screened metallic methods.
Samples submitted to ALS received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For “routine” samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.
For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.
For samples which returned values >350 g/t, the samples were submitted for screen metallic. All jars were analysed, with results combined as a weighted average. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire-assayed, and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire-assayed with a gravimetric finish.
Channel sample design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory’s internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found’s quality control protocols.
New Found’s quality control program also includes submission of a duplicate channel for 2% of the channel sample intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.
The Company does not recognize any factors sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company’s Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated September 23, 2024, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.
About New Found Gold Corp.
New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 650,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $45 million as of September 2024.
Please see the Company’s website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Acknowledgements
New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
