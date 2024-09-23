WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Textron Aviation today announced customers can now upgrade their Cessna Citation XLS+ and Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft with the Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck following Garmin’s receipt of FAA supplemental type certification (STC) for the avionics upgrade. Customers can have the upgrade installed at selected domestic Textron Aviation Service Centers to add significant technological advances and new capabilities to their aircraft.

“The G5000 avionics upgrade for the Cessna Citation XLS series modernizes the cockpit and addresses the evolution of FAA airspace, while also offering a lower cost of operation,” said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. “We are continuously investing in new enhancements for our customers and their aircraft and expanding the G5000 avionics system to Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 operators supports our mission to deliver the best aviation experience for our customers.”

The G5000 integrated avionics suite features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS), Traffic alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), flight plan information, weather and more, increasing situational awareness for the flight crew. It also includes options for Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) and fully automatic advanced weather radar and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out compliance and allows for future growth and expansion through software updates.

LONGTIME CESSNA CITATION PILOT FIRST TO INSTALL G5000 AVIONICS

East Coast Aviation’s Kim Leonard, a longtime Cessna Citation owner and operator, is looking forward to being the first Textron Aviation customer to install the new avionics and enjoy the enhanced capabilities in his Cessna Citation XLS+. Leonard has recorded 21,000 hours flying and has flown Cessna Citations for 35 years.

“I will be able to take off from the airport and pull the weather up before I even get off the ground in my airplane with the G5000,” said Leonard. “It does everything. It is absolutely the complete package.”

Leonard’s G5000 installation will take place at the company’s Wichita Service Center.

As the original equipment manufacturer of the aircraft, Textron Aviation can offer an installation of Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade that maintains the integrity of the aircraft's originally certified systems.

About Textron Aviation service

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation’s jet and turboprop customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation’s service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.