Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced new data from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK trial demonstrating that decreased rates of brain volume loss were sustained in the open-label extension (OLE) for patients treated with Zeposia (ozanimod) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. These findings showed that patients receiving continuous Zeposia treatment for up to five years experienced low and stable rates of whole brain volume (WBV) loss through Month 60 (annualized least squares mean [LSM] % change from parent trial baseline: RADIANCE, −0.27; SUNBEAM, −0.35).

Additionally, findings from a separate DAYBREAK OLE safety analysis demonstrated declining or stable incidence rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), with relatively low rates of infections, serious infections and opportunistic infections over more than eight years of treatment with Zeposia.

These data and 12 additional abstracts will be presented at the 40 th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Copenhagen, Denmark taking place September 18-20, 2024.

“If not treated early upon diagnosis, multiple sclerosis can lead to significant, irreversible brain volume loss and cognitive decline,” said Jeffrey Cohen, MD, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio and a paid consultant for Bristol Myers Squibb. “These new analyses reinforce the well-established safety and efficacy profile of Zeposia as an effective oral therapy, especially for newly diagnosed patients living with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.”

Reductions in brain volume loss with Zeposia treatment

The DAYBREAK OLE trial included 2,257 patients from the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Phase 3 trials and evaluated rates of brain volume loss (Poster #P1623). Switching from interferon beta-1a (IFN-β) to Zeposia treatment consistently reduced rates of WBV loss (annualized LSM% change from RADIANCE baseline to Month 24 and DAYBREAK baseline to Month 24: −0.48 and −0.19, respectively, with a similar pattern observed in SUNBEAM). Additionally, similar reductions were observed for change in thalamic volume loss.

High annualized LSM% reductions in cortical grey matter volume (CGMV) were observed with IFN-β (annualized change at Month 12 relative to SUNBEAM baseline: −1.02; annualized change at Month 24 relative to RADIANCE baseline: −0.59), but this trend reversed 12 months after switching to Zeposia in DAYBREAK (annualized LSM% increase relative to DAYBREAK baseline: patients from SUNBEAM, 0.10; patients from RADIANCE, 0.20), with low annualized LSM% CGMV loss observed thereafter.

Established Zeposia safety profile confirmed with more than eight years of DAYBREAK data

The final DAYBREAK OLE safety analysis (Poster #P1609) included 762 patients who were treated with continuous Zeposia with a median exposure of 83.9 months. Incident rates per 1,000 person-years decreased over time from the Phase 3 trials to Month 60 or more of the DAYBREAK OLE trial. Decreases were observed for overall TEAEs (896.1 versus 101.7), infections (300.5 versus 142.6), opportunistic infections (12.0 versus 4.9), cardiac (22.8 versus 9.5), hepatic (77.0 versus 15.7) and pulmonary disorders (11.3 versus 4.7), respectively.

“The data presented at ECTRIMS further reinforce the long-term safety and efficacy of Zeposia and add to the robust body of evidence demonstrating its potential impact on decreasing disease progression over time,” said Alyssa Johnsen, MD, PhD, senior vice president and head of clinical development, Immunology, Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Building on our expertise with Zeposia, we are expanding our pipeline as we continue to look for new ways to advance the field of neuroscience. New modalities and disease targets fuel our goal of delivering medicines that elevate standards of care across neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis.”

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who participated in the Zeposia clinical trials.

About DAYBREAK

DAYBREAK was a Phase 3, multi-center, long-term open-label extension study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Zeposia (ozanimod) administered orally to patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

Eligible patients from the RADIANCE, SUNBEAM and RPC01-1001 trials diagnosed with RMS were enrolled to receive treatment until the end of the DAYBREAK. Patients in the trial received Zeposia 0.92 mg (equivalent to 1 mg).

About SUNBEAM

SUNBEAM was a pivotal, Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two doses of oral Zeposia (0.92 mg and 0.46 mg, equivalent to 1 mg and 0.5 mg, respectively) against weekly intramuscular Avonex ® for at least a 12-month treatment period. The study included 1,346 people living with RMS across 152 sites in 20 countries.

The primary endpoint of the trial was annualized relapse rates during the treatment period. The secondary MRI endpoints included the number of new or enlarging hyperintense T2-weighted brain MRI lesions over 12 months, number of gadolinium-enhanced brain MRI lesions at Month 12 and percent change from baseline in whole brain volume at Month 12. Cortical grey and thalamic volume changes were also prospectively assessed versus active comparator.

About RADIANCE

RADIANCE Part B was a pivotal, Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral Zeposia 0.92 mg (equivalent to 1 mg) against weekly intramuscular Avonex ® (interferon beta-1a) over a 24-month treatment period. The study included 1,320 people living with RMS across 150 sites in 21 countries.

The primary endpoint of the trial was annualized relapse rates over 24 months. The secondary MRI endpoints included the number of new or enlarging hyperintense T2-weighted brain MRI lesions over 24 months.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling, unpredictable disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves. The myelin damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Ultimately, the nerves themselves may deteriorate—a process that's currently irreversible. MS affects 700,000 people in Europe and approximately 2.9 million people worldwide.

Relapsing forms of MS (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease, is characterized by clearly defined attacks of worsening neurologic function. These attacks—often called relapses, flare-ups or exacerbations—are followed by partial or complete recovery periods. During these recovery periods, also called remissions, symptoms improve partially or completely with no apparent progression of disease. However, smoldering neuroinflammation can be present from the earliest stages of MS, which is underlying and continuous disease activity occurring simultaneously in different areas of the brain that contributes to disability accumulation. Since MS relapses are unpredictable, patients can feel frustrated, stressed or scared when they occur. RMS is the most common disease course at the time of diagnosis. Approximately 85% of patients are initially diagnosed with RMS, compared with 10%-15% diagnosed with progressive forms of the disease.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Delivering Breakthrough Science for Meaningful Interventions in Neuroscience

Neurological conditions represent some of the greatest challenges of our time because of their impact on society, including patients, caregivers, families and healthcare systems. At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are committed to advancing our robust pipeline of potential medicines for neurological disorders with the goal of modifying disease and improving quality of life. Leveraging genetics, biomarkers and predictive sciences, we target key pathways involved in the initiation and progression of neurological diseases to develop therapies with the potential to optimize patient outcomes.

About Zeposia (ozanimod)

Zeposia (ozanimod) is an oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity to S1P receptors 1 and 5. Zeposia blocks the capacity of lymphocytes to egress from lymph nodes, reducing the number of lymphocytes in peripheral blood. The mechanism by which Zeposia exerts therapeutic effects in multiple sclerosis (MS) is unknown but may involve the reduction of lymphocyte migration into the central nervous system.

Zeposia is approved in numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of MS and adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

U.S. FDA APPROVED INDICATIONS

ZEPOSIA ® (ozanimod) is indicated for the treatment of:

Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications:

Patients who in the last 6 months, experienced myocardial infarction, unstable angina, stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA), decompensated heart failure requiring hospitalization, or Class III/IV heart failure or have a presence of Mobitz type II second-degree or third-degree atrioventricular (AV) block, sick sinus syndrome, or sino-atrial block, unless the patient has a functioning pacemaker

Patients with severe untreated sleep apnea

Patients taking a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor

Infections: ZEPOSIA may increase the susceptibility to infections. Life-threatening and rare fatal infections have occurred in patients receiving ZEPOSIA. Obtain a recent (i.e., within 6 months or after discontinuation of prior MS or UC therapy) complete blood count (CBC) including lymphocyte count before initiation of ZEPOSIA. Delay initiation of ZEPOSIA in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved. Consider interruption of treatment with ZEPOSIA if a patient develops a serious infection. Continue monitoring for infections up to 3 months after discontinuing ZEPOSIA.

Herpes zoster was reported as an adverse reaction in ZEPOSIA-treated patients. Herpes simplex encephalitis and varicella zoster meningitis have been reported with sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators. Patients without a healthcare professional-confirmed history of varicella (chickenpox), or without documentation of a full course of vaccination against varicella zoster virus (VZV), should be tested for antibodies to VZV before initiating ZEPOSIA. A full course of vaccination for antibody-negative patients with varicella vaccine is recommended prior to commencing treatment with ZEPOSIA.