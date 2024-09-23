New Modular Driving Robot Launched for Enhanced Vehicle Testing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Humanetics, a leader in automotive testing solutions, announced the launch of its latest active safety innovation, the DrivingRobot modular (DRm). This state-of-the-art driving robot is designed to streamline testing across multiple vehicle types, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, vans, buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The DRm is set to redefine Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle testing, offering precision, flexibility and cost efficiency for OEMs and testing facilities.

As the automotive industry increasingly prioritizes HGV safety, truck testing has emerged as a critical area of focus due to the high risk posed by heavy vehicles in road accidents. Both Euro NCAP and NHTSA have come forward with test protocols that focus on commercial vehicle safety, highlighting the importance of safer vehicles and sustainable mobility.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently finalized a new safety standard that will require automatic emergency braking (AEB), including pedestrian AEB, to be standard on all passenger cars and light trucks by September 2029. Meanwhile, Euro NCAP is developing protocols for heavy duty truck testing, with the first set of results expected in winter 2024-2025.

The DRm's modular design is perfectly suited to meet the growing demands of ADAS testing, particularly for heavy trucks under the stringent standards of the Truck Safety Protocols. Its high torque and precise control make it ideal for simulating real-world driving conditions, including emergency maneuvers and challenging road environments.

With customer needs at its core, the DRm offers a flexible, adaptable solution for various vehicle testing requirements. In addition to the well-established compact model, which integrates all actuators into a single, unified concept, the newly launched modular version separates the steering and pedal robots. This design accommodates steering wheels ranging from 30 cm to 50 cm in diameter, allowing it to fit a broader range of vehicle geometries.

This modular design solves the challenge of testing a wide variety of vehicles, from passenger cars and delivery vans to buses and heavy-duty trucks, with a single system. By focusing on modularity, the DRm can be easily adapted to different vehicle sizes and shapes, ensuring maximum flexibility for testing facilities.

Its components, which include the SteeringRobot modular (SRm), PedalRobot modular (PRm™), and Steering Wheel Adapter, can be deployed individually or as complete packages – DRm150™ for HGVs and the soon-to-be-released DRm60™ for passenger vehicles.

"We developed the DRm to be a game-changer in the world of vehicle testing," says Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety. "With its modular system, it provides unparalleled flexibility for ADAS testing across multiple vehicle types. This means faster test preparations and, ultimately, safer roads as we advance toward the Vision Zero goal of eliminating road fatalities."

What sets the DRm apart in the market is its unique combination of versatility and ease of use. From the outset, the goal was to create a system that could seamlessly handle both passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks without sacrificing comfort or performance. Additionally, the system's efficient installation process, featuring the first tool-free mounting steering robot and a pedal robot that requires only a single tool, makes it a standout option for OEMs and testing facilities.