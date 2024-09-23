New Muck Rack Report Finds High Stress Among Journalists

Miami, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do journalists balance a demanding job and a happy life? Not easily, according to Muck Rack ’s State of Work-Life Balance in Journalism report, which collected data from more than 1,300 journalists on topics including stress, burnout and salary. About a quarter of all journalists report “being always on” as one of the main contributors to their stress, and most (96%) have trouble “switching off” after work.

Stress and burnout on the rise Journalists are stressed across the board, citing workload, salary and being “always on” as top stressors. On a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the most stressful, journalists are most likely to rate their stress as a seven. Only 20% placed their stress levels below the midpoint, while 67% are above.

Workloads are one of the most significant stressors for journalists, with most working on more than four stories at any time. While it is most common for respondents to work on one to three projects in a given week, a similar number of people are working on seven or more. Work hours are also taking their toll, with 64% reporting they work more than 40 hours per week, and 13% working more than 51 hours per week. A whopping 80% of journalists are working outside business hours at least once a week.

Fifty-six percent of journalists have considered quitting their job in the past year due to burnout, and two out of five have left a role for the same reason in the past. This growing trend may be influenced by the election year, a notoriously difficult time in many newsrooms.

Journalists have a hard time stepping away from work during such a busy time. The top three reasons respondents are skipping vacation include workload, staffing issues and the need to always be “on.” Nearly a quarter of journalists mention their salary as a restriction. When they do take a break from their stressful roles, 69% of journalists’ vacations are interrupted by work.

Gray areas in flexible work and mental health support The proper working environment can have a big impact on stress. More than half of journalists said their current work arrangement contributes somewhat or very positively to their work-life balance. According to respondents, they would prefer more hybrid opportunities.