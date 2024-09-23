Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From mustard gas to burn pits, service members have been exposed to dangerous toxins for more than a century, often resulting in chronic and at times life-threatening illnesses. Yet a new report, released by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), shows that, on average, toxic-exposed veterans have to wait more than 30 years to access the full range of health care and benefits they earned and urgently need.

The PACT Act, rightfully heralded as landmark legislation to support our toxic-exposed veterans, is not a solution for all. Many more need support today, and we must protect our next generation of service members. In Ending the Wait for Toxic-Exposed Veterans, DAV and MOAA highlight the ongoing challenges in providing timely, equitable access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by toxic exposure across all generations. Backed by original research and historical analysis, DAV and MOAA’s recommendations for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Congress would help end the wait for millions of current and future toxic-exposed veterans and ensure we keep our nation’s sacred promise to those who served.

The report findings and recommendations were presented earlier today during a special event on Capitol Hill. Highlights from the report include:

Findings

The long wait: DAV and MOAA found that toxic-exposed veterans have to wait an average of 34.1 years from the time an exposure occurred to the date when the VA formally “presumes” the exposure caused a veteran’s illness. Without that concession, many veterans made ill by toxic exposures are forced to wait decades to access the lifesaving health care and benefits they deserve.

A flawed system: The way the VA and Congress recognize toxic exposures and related health conditions is inconsistent and piecemeal. This flawed system is due in part to a weak legal framework that lacks a clear mandate on when or how the VA should acknowledge toxic exposures, further investigate an exposure or recognize related health conditions.

Recommendations

A new framework: Congress should enact legislation to create a new legal framework that clarifies and strengthens the process of deciding whether to establish toxic-exposure presumptives, which includes a list of health conditions presumed to be caused by a given exposure. That framework should include defined steps, each with specific timelines, thresholds and triggers that move the process toward a final and fair decision.

Classifying toxic exposure: The VA should develop a new system that classifies military toxic exposures by type to better assess when and how to create a list of health conditions presumed to be caused by the exposure. This would help account for the limitations and complexities of various toxic exposures and result in timelier, more equitable access to health care and benefits.

Investing in research: Congress must support funding to expand research, monitoring and oversight of toxic exposures. Investing in the understanding of toxic exposures is essential to ensuring timely and equitable access to health care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans of current and future generations.