ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Intradiem, the leading provider of contact center automation solutions for customer service teams, today announced the results of a comprehensive research study conducted in partnership with Metrigy, a recognized authority in customer and employee engagement research.
The study offers key insights into how optimizing contact center operations can enhance both customer satisfaction (CSAT) and agent engagement, ultimately driving better business outcomes. By examining critical metrics such as agent tenure, idle time, and shrinkage, the research reinforces the importance of agent satisfaction in delivering superior customer experiences.
“This research validates the critical role that agent engagement plays in boosting customer satisfaction,” said Jennifer Lee, President and Co-CEO of Intradiem. “Businesses that invest in solutions to create more efficient and rewarding environments for their agents will deliver better customer experiences and better service.”
Key Findings:
Intradiem’s contact center automation technology empowers organizations to better manage real-time variability and optimize agent performance by providing training, coaching, and necessary tasks directly within agents' workflows. This not only keeps agents engaged but also ensures they can deliver consistently strong customer experiences.
As contact centers face growing complexity and rising customer expectations, solutions like contact center automation are becoming essential for driving efficiency, enhancing agent engagement, and improving overall business outcomes. This research underscores the importance of such tools in navigating today’s dynamic contact center environment.
For more information on the study please visit www.intradiem.com.
About Intradiem
At Intradiem, we believe the best technology is technology that supports humans. We are the only people-first customer service solution that has a real, long-lasting impact on your people, your customers, and your brand. We uncover, in real time, the untapped capacity in your contact center and give you the ability to use that capacity where it has the most impact. Time for Training, coaching, and wellness breaks – at the right time, every time. Automatic schedule updates. Call handling support. And with hard dollar savings that more than pay for itself. Intradiem: Contact center automation designed by humans, for humans.
About Metrigy
Metrigy is an innovative research and advisory firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of workplace collaboration, digital workplace, digital transformation, customer experience, and employee experience—along with several related technologies. Metrigy delivers strategic guidance and informative content, backed by primary research metrics and analysis, for technology providers and enterprise organizations.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925935570/en/
CONTACT: Melissa Spies
mspies@intradiem.com
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE CONSUMER DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Intradiem
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/25/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925935570/en