Intradiem, the leading provider of contact center automation solutions for customer service teams, today announced the results of a comprehensive research study conducted in partnership with Metrigy, a recognized authority in customer and employee engagement research.

The study offers key insights into how optimizing contact center operations can enhance both customer satisfaction (CSAT) and agent engagement, ultimately driving better business outcomes. By examining critical metrics such as agent tenure, idle time, and shrinkage, the research reinforces the importance of agent satisfaction in delivering superior customer experiences.

“This research validates the critical role that agent engagement plays in boosting customer satisfaction,” said Jennifer Lee, President and Co-CEO of Intradiem. “Businesses that invest in solutions to create more efficient and rewarding environments for their agents will deliver better customer experiences and better service.”

Key Findings:

Agent Satisfaction Directly Impacts CSAT : The Metrigy study found that 97% of contact center leaders believe agent tenure directly affects customer satisfaction, with 46% reporting that longer-tenured agents deliver higher CSAT scores. Additionally, 58% of leaders said that more satisfied agents tend to stay longer, reinforcing the importance of engagement in improving customer experience.

Idle Time is a Critical Metric : The research highlights that while all companies acknowledge the value of measuring agent idle time, only 54% currently do so. Notably, 22% of agents are idle for over 60 minutes per 8-hour shift, with 47% of idle time measured in just a few minutes. By leveraging Intradiem’s automation technology, contact centers can optimize this idle time for training and coaching, reducing operational inefficiencies and improving agent performance.

Shrinkage and Training Time Management : Companies budget 26% of agent time for shrinkage, a metric that is expected to grow as the complexity of contact center roles increases. Training time plays a significant role, with agents typically spending 30-60 minutes per week on development activities. Optimizing this time can significantly reduce shrinkage and help agents remain well-prepared for customer interactions.

Intradiem’s contact center automation technology empowers organizations to better manage real-time variability and optimize agent performance by providing training, coaching, and necessary tasks directly within agents' workflows. This not only keeps agents engaged but also ensures they can deliver consistently strong customer experiences.

As contact centers face growing complexity and rising customer expectations, solutions like contact center automation are becoming essential for driving efficiency, enhancing agent engagement, and improving overall business outcomes. This research underscores the importance of such tools in navigating today’s dynamic contact center environment.

