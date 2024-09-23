NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The philanthropic foundation established in 1911 by Andrew Carnegie announced today a return to its historic roots with $4 million in grants to public libraries across New York City.

Carnegie Corporation of New York is making a significant commitment to libraries starting with the city where Mr. Carnegie funded the construction of 65 Carnegie libraries in 1901. Grants to Brooklyn Public Library ($1M), Queens Public Library ($1.2M), and the New York Public Library ($1.8M) will help meet the demand for English language learning and workforce development among adults and expand civic engagement programs and college and career coaching among teens.

A Scottish immigrant who educated himself by borrowing books and went on to build an unprecedented steel fortune, Mr. Carnegie and his foundation invested $56 million to fund the construction of 2,509 libraries worldwide, including 1,681 in the United States, between 1881 and 1917.

Under the leadership of Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie and former head of the University of Oxford, the foundation is renewing its commitment to libraries as trusted public institutions that support the forces of cohesion in our communities and help reduce political polarization. Libraries are essential to an open society that values freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and continuous renewal. They provide access to knowledge and fact-based information and help people of all ages and backgrounds obtain the skills needed for greater socioeconomic mobility.

“In the words of Andrew Carnegie, libraries are ‘cradles of democracy’ that stand as ‘temples of knowledge,’” said Richardson. “In honor of our founder and the enduring and crucial importance of libraries to a free, open, and educated society, Carnegie is delighted to support libraries and the essential infrastructure they provide for a strong democracy.”

For more than a century, Carnegie has been one of the largest philanthropic funders of libraries, from the early construction of community buildings to helping establish the endowment of the American Library Association and funding the nation’s first graduate library school. In more recent years, Carnegie’s support has focused on the large-scale digitization of significant library collections in the U.S., including the Library of Congress, and around the world.

In New York City, the $4 million in grants will fund services at the 65 Carnegie branch libraries, among other locations. For adults, funds will address the demand for language classes, which can have wait lists of up to two years, and employment-related services that prepare students with the vocabulary needed to pass vocational certification exams. For teens, Carnegie’s support will expand existing services, including college counseling and workplace readiness; opportunities for civic-minded activities with peers; and access to safe gathering spaces.

“For many new immigrants, the neighborhood library is not only their first stop upon arriving in New York City, but a place they return to over and over again for free resources, employment services, community, and, of course, English classes and books. Proficiency in English is critical in modern American life, from riding the subway to finding healthcare, employment, and housing,” said Linda E. Johnson, president and CEO ofBrooklyn Public Library. “We extend our sincerest thanks to Carnegie Corporation of New York for this historic grant. When we welcome new immigrants and help them succeed, we build a better, stronger, more equitable community for us all.”

“The New York Public Library is grateful to continue its legacy partnership with Carnegie Corporation of New York. More than 100 years ago, Andrew Carnegie’s vision helped create New York City’s most used and loved civic institution, a vital engine of opportunity that makes knowledge and education accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status. Together, we will continue to be a public education resource and a force for unity in a vulnerable democracy,” said Anthony W. Marx, president and CEO ofthe New York Public Library.

“We are incredibly grateful to Carnegie Corporation of New York for entrusting Queens Public Library to carry forward its vision for our democracy,” said Queens Public Librarypresident and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. “This generous gift will enable us to deepen the library’s commitment to our immigrant communities and to our teens as they work to find success in their lives.”

Numerous studies show that investments in English language training generate substantial public returns, yet a recent study published in the American Economic Journal found that spending in this area has declined, resulting in an acute need. The same study found that among adult learners, annual earnings increased by $2,400 (56 percent) within two years of training, and tax revenues from those earnings covered program costs through a 6 percent return for taxpayers.