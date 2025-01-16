New WA governor striving for heart and efficiency

Incoming Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson outlined his plans Wednesday to help individuals while also making government more responsive and efficient, during his inaugural address as the state Legislature convened for its first week of session.

Ferguson, 59, was the state’s top prosecutor for more than a decade before being elected Washington’s 23rd governor. He replaces Gov. Jay Inslee, a national political figure who has served three consecutive terms — the longest in state history.

Ferguson, a Democrat, takes over at a time when Washington faces a budget shortfall of at least $12 billion over the next four years. His budget proposal calls for reducing state agency spending by at least $4 billion, while protecting K-12 education, public safety and the ferry system.

But he stayed away from the numbers during his 30-minute address. Instead, he delved into his family’s history while calling out to specific lawmakers, both Democratic and Republican, about his desire to work with them to support law enforcement, farmers and young people.

“Let us listen to one another without consideration for party so that the strongest argument prevails,” he said. “That is how we do our best work.”

Ferguson said he supports the Homes for Heroes legislation, which ensures access to low-interest home loans for officers, firefighters and health professionals. He also backs efforts to address the youth mental health crisis and said he wants to adopt reasonable limits on the governor’s emergency powers.

He said he would work with President Donald Trump “where we can,” but added: “We will stand up to him when we must, and that most certainly includes protecting Washingtonians’ reproductive freedom.”