New Webinar: Building Code Update—Prepare for Upcoming Changes

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codes are becoming increasingly more complex as alternative compliance paths are developed, higher performance products are introduced into the market, and advanced testing and data collection practices are implemented.

After years of working with code officials, designers, contractors, and energy raters, expert Shaunna Mozingo has learned a lot about how codes are interpreted—and misinterpreted—how they are used, and which areas of the code create the most confusion.

In this webinar on Wednesday, September 25, Mozingo will focus on the compliance paths, key changes, and implementation of the residential section of the 2021 IECC. She will provide an overview of the 2021 IECC for residential buildings and address where industry professionals and homeowners should focus for maximum energy cost savings.

Mozingo will offer tips on how to read, interpret, and use new code elements. She will also explore changing requirements for strategic electrification, covering the ongoing debate about whether homes and buildings should be electric-ready, electric-preferred, or all-electric, as well as how jurisdictions are planning future code updates to meet climate action goals, cutting carbon emissions and requiring low carbon structures.

To ensure that you understand upcoming code changes and that your company is positioned for success, register today!