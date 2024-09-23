NewEdge Advisors Welcome $318 Million BFS Advisory Group

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, announced today that Dallas-based BFS Advisory Group joined the firm from Osaic where the team was overseeing approximately $318 million in client assets.

Joining NewEdge Advisors are Founder and President Debra Brennan Tagg, CFP®, Associate Wealth Advisors Erin Neece, CFP®, CDFA®, CPWA® and Hollis Stuckert, Portfolio Analyst Bradley Rouse, and three firm and client support staff.

“High-performing advisors join NewEdge Advisors for its truly open architecture, flexibility and freedom to continue to build their practices as they see fit,” said Alex Goss, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Advisors. “We're excited to have Debra and her team as part of our firm and look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Tagg said, “Our clients are successful, smart individuals who want to be excellent stewards of their wealth. They value professional guidance to use their money to have the lives they want, and they want a partner who will help them personally to pursue their goals. At BFS Advisory Group, we constantly strive to improve our client experience so that our clients are confident in their financial decisions, and we want to bring that confidence to a wider group of people. It’s this approach that also attracts top advisors and service professionals to join our team. After a rigorous due diligence process, we chose NewEdge Advisors as our partner for the next phase of our firm so we can provide an enhanced investment platform with the technology and services that our clients and advisors need.”

Tagg has been an independent financial advisor since 1998 and is now a nationally recognized speaker in the financial industry on topics including financial planning-led wealth management for Gen X families, entrepreneurs, and women. She founded The Aspen Society in 2021 as an educational networking group for women interested in financial wellness.

BFS Advisory Group is the latest firm to join NewEdge Advisors. The RIA added 24 other teams representing 56 new advisors with an additional 18 integrated into existing teams.

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a growth-oriented RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group.