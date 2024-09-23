BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Newlab, a global venture platform for critical technology startups building a sustainable future, today announced the appointment of Carl Wolf as Chief Commercial & Operating Officer. Wolf, formerly the COO of LanzaTech — a carbon recycling company that transforms waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products — will lead Newlab’s operational strategy as it strengthens its global network of innovation hubs. His appointment underscores Newlab’s mission to advance the commercialization of critical technologies, including climate tech, by aligning infrastructure, pilots, and capital with strategic partnerships in key regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924032589/en/

Carl Wolf, Newlab Chief Commercial & Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Carl’s extensive experience in scaling emerging technology companies and navigating the complexities of commercialization in global markets makes him the ideal leader to help Newlab at the next stage of this business,” said Cam Lawrence, CEO of Newlab. “With over 110 pilots to date and a commercialization rate of 42%, we’re ready to empower startups and enhance our ecosystem by continuing to build the pathways that bring transformative technologies to market around the world.”

During Wolf's tenure at LanzaTech, he held numerous commercial and operational roles and played a crucial part in scaling the startup into a global operation, and helped lead them through the transition from a private to a publicly traded company. He previously oversaw business operations across the company, managing key functions such as supply chain and procurement, cybersecurity, facilities, HR, and IT.

As CCOO, Wolf will oversee Newlab’s global network of innovation hubs, which are purpose-built to accelerate the commercialization of critical technologies in regions with unique industry advantages. His role will also entail executing the company’s Three-Point Model — Newlab’s proven method for accelerating startup commercialization by aligning infrastructure, pilots, and capital with public-private partnerships. This place-based model enables rapid commercialization by focusing on key regions uniquely positioned to support the development of transformative technologies in energy, mobility, and materials.

“I’m honored to join Newlab during such an important phase of growth for the business,” said Wolf, newly appointed CCOO of Newlab. “Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and integrity — values that align directly with Newlab’s mission. I look forward to contributing to that mission as we continue to scale the company’s global impact and continue to support the talented teams and startups shaping the future of critical technology.”

Wolf’s appointment comes as Newlab prepares to host New Climate Futures at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The event will feature speakers from the U.S. Department of Energy, NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice, ARPA-E, and others. To learn more or register, visit https://www.newlab.com/new-climate-futures.

About Newlab

Newlab is a global venture platform for critical technology startups building a sustainable future to help them commercialize faster by aligning infrastructure, pilots, and capital in locations with strategic advantages. Newlab operates 3 innovation hubs, as well as active programming in additional regions. To date, Newlab has partnered with over 50 industry and government leaders and supported 300+ member companies in raising over $5.8 billion, with $2.3 billion in successful exits and a collective valuation of over $20 billion. For more information, visit www.newlab.com.