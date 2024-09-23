Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Newly Published Satire That Puts The Choice Confronting America Front And Center — Will It Be ...

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the self-help book America needs now

Palmetto Publishing, Associated Press

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the self-help book America needs now

Freedumb’s Calling is a satirical self-help book newly published through Palmetto Publishing by author C.Z. Richards.

It’s a thought-provoking work aimed to make Americans reflect on the meaning of greatness, and what it really means to be American. And it does so with passion, wit and insight.

Within the pages of Freedumb’s Calling, you’ll find daily meditations with actionable ways to forget your misplaced commitment to duty, civility, honor, decency, compassion, curiosity and democracy. Instead, you can embrace the upside of often-ignored values like intolerance, prejudice, privilege, willful ignorance, and authoritarianism to help make America truly great again.

Freedumb’s Calling: 365 Daily Meditations on The Art Of Living A Great Again American Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

C.Z. Richards currently resides in a state of disbelief with his loyal and loving wirehaired pointer, Cricket. His hobbies include banging his head against the wall … in wonder and awe at how great again America is becoming.

Media Contact: C.Z. Richards, publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, C.Z. Richards

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy