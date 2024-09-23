Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the self-help book America needs now

Freedumb’s Calling is a satirical self-help book newly published through Palmetto Publishing by author C.Z. Richards.

It’s a thought-provoking work aimed to make Americans reflect on the meaning of greatness, and what it really means to be American. And it does so with passion, wit and insight.

Within the pages of Freedumb’s Calling, you’ll find daily meditations with actionable ways to forget your misplaced commitment to duty, civility, honor, decency, compassion, curiosity and democracy. Instead, you can embrace the upside of often-ignored values like intolerance, prejudice, privilege, willful ignorance, and authoritarianism to help make America truly great again.

Freedumb’s Calling: 365 Daily Meditations on The Art Of Living A Great Again American Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

