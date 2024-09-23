Next Version of G2N Nova Anonymous Payroll Introduced

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Mercans has introduced major technological improvements to its industry-leading G2N Nova payroll SaaS platform. The new version of G2N Nova includes groundbreaking features that enable clients to define and control their payroll data anonymization and deanonymization methodologies and processes. The new version of G2N Nova leverages AI to identify personal information in payroll inputs, anonymize sensitive data before the data transfer and deanonymize the data on the client’s infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925638903/en/

Anonymous Payroll Workflow (Graphic: AETOSWire)

The latest version of G2N Nova provides 2x processing speed and 30% data anonymization accuracy improvements over the previous version of G2N Nova by leveraging the advanced AI capabilities. Some of the additional features of the upgraded G2N Nova version include:

Stateless application that enables completely anonymous gross-to-net payroll processing by not passing Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from clients’ systems to Mercans.

Advanced system architecture that supports submitting multiple queries and requests simultaneously during payroll calculations, streamlining processes and significantly speeding up the payroll processing.

AI-based data anonymization, eliminating processor-side data breach risks, potential legal or reputational damages, and protecting the client's intellectual property.

See the hi-res image of the anonymization workflow here - https://postimg.cc/8j7DZx39

As an additional testament of Mercans’ military-grade data security and privacy standards, Mercans’ Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) have been approved by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). This significant milestone underscores Mercans’ unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of data protection and privacy across its global operations.

The EDPB's endorsement of Mercans’ data privacy programs confirms that Mercans rigorously adheres to stringent data protection principles when processing personal data, both within the European Union (EU) and across its offices globally. With this, Mercans joins an exclusive group of organizations that consistently ensure the privacy and security of personal data in full alignment with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other global data protection laws.

The new G2N Nova offers global gross-to-net payroll processing across 100+ countries, making it the world’s most advanced native payroll engine. Available as a SaaS or service delivery platform, G2N Nova can operate as a stand-alone solution or integrate seamlessly with major HCM and Workforce Management systems.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans’ revolutionary global payroll engine G2N Nova enables enterprise businesses & HCM providers to perform gross to-net calculations across 100+ legislation. To learn more about this innovative platform, visit www.mercans.com LinkedIn