SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Horizon3.ai, a global leader in autonomous security, announces that Nicholas Warner has joined its board as an Independent Director. Warner brings over two decades of cybersecurity experience, marked by a proven track record in scaling companies and driving hyper-growth. As COO, he played an instrumental role in propelling SentinelOne (NYSE: S) from $1 million to over $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and overseeing its public offering in what was the largest cybersecurity IPO in history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919528041/en/

Nicholas Warner has joined the Board of Horizon3.ai as an Independent Director. Warner brings over two decades of cybersecurity experience, marked by a proven track record in scaling companies and driving hyper-growth. He was previously COO of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and Worldwide VP of Sales at Cylance, helping propel each company’s rapid revenue growth. His exceptional leadership in developing go-to-market strategies and operational execution has cemented his reputation as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to SentinelOne, Warner served as Worldwide VP of Sales at Cylance, where he was pivotal in growing the company's sales from zero to over $200 million in under three years. His exceptional leadership in developing go-to-market strategies and operational execution has cemented his reputation as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry.

Warner’s extensive career also includes leadership positions at McAfee and Forcepoint, where he drove significant regional and global sales initiatives. His deep operational insight, coupled with his understanding of today’s evolving threat landscape, will further bolster Horizon3.ai’s mission to help organizations proactively manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Commenting on his new role, Nick stated, “I’m excited to join Horizon3.ai’s board at such a critical juncture in the cybersecurity landscape. The company’s innovative autonomous penetration testing platform is transforming how organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to customers around the world.”

As companies face growing challenges in staying secure, assessing risk, and maintaining compliance, traditional security methods often fall short. The NodeZero™ platform, with its expanding capabilities now covering cloud and hybrid environments, is transforming how businesses tackle security issues by identifying their most critical risks in real time. With Nick joining Horizon3.ai's board, his expertise will help drive product innovation and further fuel company growth, empowering organizations to proactively manage their security posture, streamline compliance, and address risks more effectively than ever before.

Horizon3.ai’s CEO and Co-Founder Snehal Antani expressed his confidence in Warner’s addition to the board, saying, “Nick is a visionary leader with a remarkable track record of scaling cybersecurity companies. His operational expertise and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue our mission to revolutionize how organizations secure their infrastructure."

Warner’s appointment underscores Horizon3.ai’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with industry veterans who can guide the company’s rapid growth and help shape the future of autonomous cybersecurity solutions.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's NodeZero™ Autonomous Security Platform offers integrated threat detection, autonomous pentesting, third-party risk management, and comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) insights. It enhances organizational security by proactively identifying and remediating exploitable vulnerabilities, while strategically deploying deception and threat detection through NodeZero Tripwires™. Founded in 2019 by former industry leaders and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

For more information about Horizon3.ai and its autonomous cybersecurity platform, visit Horizon3.ai.