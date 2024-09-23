Nicholas Wealth Announces Increased Distribution Rate on $FIAX

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Wealth, a leading provider of actively managed income ETFs, just announced increased monthly distributions to 8.04% on the Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX).

Distribution as of 9/18/2024

ETF Ticker Distribution per Share Distribution Rate 30-Day SEC Yield Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date FIAX $ 0.1321 8.04 % 3.43 % 9/16/2024 9/17/2024 9/18/2024

Inception date: 11/30/2022 Click here to view standardized performance for FIAX.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (855) 563-6900.

1Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a gross expense ratio of 0.95%.

2The 30-Day SEC Yield for FIAX is 3.43%. The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income,which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended August 31, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

3The Distribution Rate is the annual rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution,which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return.

Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. Please see the 19a-1 notice for more information on return of investor capital.

As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to theirinvestment.These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not besustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset.

Distribution figures include return of capital.

Prospectus

For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 563-6900 or visit our website at www.nicholasx.com.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Risk Information

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING ETF.