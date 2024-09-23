CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world’s leading global consumer intelligence company, has released its much-anticipated Mid-Year Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2025 report, identifying macro catalysts across industries. The forward-looking study found consumers remain determined and resilient despite the uncertainty, providing a strategic roadmap for retailers looking to win over consumers over the next 12–18 months and beyond.
The report anticipates that global consumers will spend $3.2 trillion more in 2025, representing nearly 6% growth compared with 2024, according to World Data Lab.
With the global economy facing ongoing and unprecedented challenges, understanding consumer behavior has become mission-critical for businesses seeking to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. NIQ’s semi-annual study offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of economic events and trends on consumer confidence, changes in consumer attitudes, and important insights into the factors influencing purchasing decisions. The report also explores regional variances, providing in-depth analysis of the unique dynamics of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America.
With looming uncertainty around geopolitical crises, economic stability, and environmental health, consumers are becoming resilient and are spending where it matters most. This shows a determinedshift from cautious to intentional consumption, with a focus on a sense of prosperity and well-being.
“There is increasing demand for AI-driven insights based on large quantities of granular data that only NIQ can deliver,” said Tracey Massey, COO of NIQ. “Having your finger on the pulse of current and expected consumer behavior that is benchmarked globally is now table stakes to establish and maintain any competitive advantage.”
Global catalysts to change in 2025:
Top trends framing expected 2025 spending:
“Over the past six months, there has been a determined shift from cautious to intentional consumption habits. Consumers are willing to spend more but remain conscious of potential changes,” said Lauren Fernandes, Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, NIQ. “Consumers are seeking value with every purchase in multiple ways. They are spreading their spending very purposefully—and expect to leverage any excess in strategic ways in 2025 and beyond.”
NIQ’s Mid-Year Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2025 provides key insights for businesses to navigate trends and strategically plan for sustainable growth. The report highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior—from cautious to intentional consumption.
