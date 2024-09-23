Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera Instant Savings at B&H

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

B&H is pleased to announce the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera, built using flagship DNA, is a compact, lightweight camera with 5-star rating customer reviews. Flagship sensor and processing featuring stacked CMOS sensor offers a useful combination of resolution, fast readout speeds, impressive clarity, and minimal noise.

Nikon Z8 is a compact, lightweight camera housing much of the technology from the Z9 but in a sleeker, more portable package. Dubbed the ultimate hybrid camera, the Z8 features the same proven sensor, processing, and AF capabilities of the flagship with a new body design that better suits gimbal use, event shooting, and other handheld applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Nikon Z8 camera stacked design contributes to reduced rolling shutter while the BSI designation ensures improved noise levels when working at the top end of the extended ISO 32-102400 range. Also, the 45.7MP resolution and full-frame sensor size hit a sweet spot that benefits photographers working in detail-oriented genres as well as enables recording video at resolutions up to 8K.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1765622-REG/nikon_z8_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

Lightweight Design, 30% Smaller than Z9

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots

5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

