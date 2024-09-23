Nintendo Download: Adventures that Pop Off the Page!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii system. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more! For fans of the original and new fans alike – get ready for an adventure of truly “epic” proportions when Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept. 24! Pre-order digitally now and receive a Costume Pack with three skins and 24 hours of early access to the game. The Plucky Squire – Join Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book – in this charming action-adventure game. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book, destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity, he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds to solve puzzles and battle baddies along the way. The Plucky Squire is available now on Nintendo eShop!



EA SPORTS FC 25 * – Experience more ways to win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition by Sept. 26 and receive in-game rewards like a Cover Star Loan Player Item in Football Ultimate Team, 250,000 Club Coins and more. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition by Sept. 20 to receive all Standard Edition pre-order bonuses and up to seven days of early access—you’ll be able to start playing as early as tomorrow! EA SPORTS FC 25 launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.

SQUARE ENIX TGS Sale – Celebrate the return of Tokyo Game Show with SQUARE ENIX! This sale ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Save on games like CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION , CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION and more. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals .

