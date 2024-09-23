REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Get ready for the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda series: the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems launches this week on Sept. 26. What is about to unfold is a tale of mystery and peril – with Princess Zelda wielding new powers and abilities!
If you’re looking for new equipment before you embark on this adventure, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle also arrives on Sept. 26. Featuring a stunning gold-colored design inspired by the Legend of Zelda game series, it also has the iconic Hylian Crest displayed on the back. This special edition system also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership (a savings of $39.99!*), which features a rich catalog of classic games, including ten titles from the Legend of Zelda series!
In this latest adventure, the people of Hyrule are being stolen away inside strange rifts appearing throughout the land. With the help of an ethereal creature called Tri and the powerful Tri Rod, Princess Zelda boldly takes on a quest to save her kingdom. This latest Legend of Zelda adventure includes new features such as:
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available for pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers ***.
Hyrule needs its wise and heroic leader – are you ready to join her?
