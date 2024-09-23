REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Get ready for the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda series: the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems launches this week on Sept. 26. What is about to unfold is a tale of mystery and peril – with Princess Zelda wielding new powers and abilities!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems launches this week on Sept. 26 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get ready to explore the world of Hyrule and check out the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/fb4__RzOVNs

If you’re looking for new equipment before you embark on this adventure, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle also arrives on Sept. 26. Featuring a stunning gold-colored design inspired by the Legend of Zelda game series, it also has the iconic Hylian Crest displayed on the back. This special edition system also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership (a savings of $39.99!*), which features a rich catalog of classic games, including ten titles from the Legend of Zelda series!

In this latest adventure, the people of Hyrule are being stolen away inside strange rifts appearing throughout the land. With the help of an ethereal creature called Tri and the powerful Tri Rod, Princess Zelda boldly takes on a quest to save her kingdom. This latest Legend of Zelda adventure includes new features such as:

Echoes: Using the Tri Rod, Zelda can create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment. Echoes can then be recreated to help solve puzzles and can be combined for creative problem-solving, such as using water blocks to reach new heights, making bridges out of old beds, throwing rocks at foes and more. Zelda can even create echoes of monsters to fight by her side in combat!

Bind & Reverse Bond: When creating echoes isn’t enough, Tri can lend Zelda a peculiar power called Bind, which makes objects follow Zelda’s movements. Alternatively, Reverse Bond allows Zelda to follow an object’s movements. Using these abilities, players can find multiple ways to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles.

Still World: To rescue those stolen away by the rifts, Zelda and Tri must enter the Still World – a strange, distorted landscape. Each entry point leads to a distinctive area with unique terrains. In some locations, they’ll even find dungeons to conquer featuring challenging bosses who await their arrival.

Swordfighter form: While exploring the Still World, Zelda will find a mysterious sword allowing her to transform into a powerful swordfighter form. The sword's gauge can be replenished by collecting energy found in the Still World. When or where you choose to wield this power is up to you. With its mighty power, she can forge ahead when her path is blocked, strike down enemies on her own, and even battle alongside echoes.

Automatons: Hyrule is also home to many quirky characters and some of them will be of great help – including, Dampé, an engineer of clockwork gizmos, has a knack for creating automatons. These unusual creations can aid Zelda with surprisingly powerful abilities that differentiate them from echoes. But be careful as they'll break apart if they take too much damage.

And more: Additional features include waypoints to make traveling across Hyrule even faster, an Adventure Log to track quests, Smoothies with different effects (including restoring health) as well as outfits and accessories that can enhance certain abilities! Scan any The Legend of Zelda ™ themed amiibo ™ figures** to get in-game rewards like smoothie ingredients and certain outfits in alternate colors.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available for pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers ***.

Hyrule needs its wise and heroic leader – are you ready to join her?

