NIPPON KINZOKU Exhibits at the “18th Medtec China”

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to announce that we will exhibit at the “18th Medtec China” (Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center) from September 25 (Wed) to 27 (Fri), 2024. In the booth of Furukawa Sangyo, we will exhibit “FINE PIPE”, a welded and drawn pipe that better than seamless pipes with its carefully selected materials and unique processing technology, which only a material manufacturer can provide. Our employees will be on site during the exhibition to explain about the products.

“Medtec China” is the largest medical device manufacturing exhibition in China. (Graphic: Business Wire)

We provide the products combining high quality with low cost by using our original continuous processing technology (welding-drawing-annealing) and dedicated equipment. Our products have been used in various fields such as medical, analytical and measuring instruments, industrial equipment, stationery, and automobile-related products in Japan and overseas. These products are “eco-products” certified as environment friendly products based on our own standards, and we will contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality through the sale of “eco-products”.

Exhibition Outline

“Medtec China” is the largest medical device manufacturing exhibition in China. Period of the event: September 25 (Wed.) - 27 (Fri.), 2024 Location: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center Hall1&2 Exhibit Booth: Hall2 2H410 Address: No.1099 Guozhan Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China Admission Fee: Advance registration before September 25 midnight (local time) at the following website to receive free of charge. Official exhibition website (English and Chinese): https://www.medtecchina.com/

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

About Gifu Plant

We manufacture "FINE PIPE" with excellent quality above seamless pipes at Gifu Plant. Fine pipes are manufactured to the optimum quality (inner surface roughness, roundness, straightness, dimensional accuracy, etc.) for each application, and are used as key parts in a wide range fields. Main Products: Stainless precise pipes, Special alloy pipes, Stainless steel armored optical fibers URL: https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/corporate-profile/office/gifu-plant