TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has commercialized “FINE PIPE” *1, a welded drawn pipe that surpasses “seamless pipe” by using carefully selected materials and unique processing technologies (welding, drawing, annealing) only available from a raw material manufacturer. These products meet the needs for higher precision in small-diameter pipe manufacturing, and we have received many inquiries and orders for the “FINE PIPE” series are expanding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923734011/en/

Our “FINE PIPE” is eco-friendly, high quality, and low cost, and is used in various fields such as automotive parts, measuring instruments, and industrial equipment to meet the high precision and high quality requirements of our customers. And also, in response to the recent needs for higher performance and higher speed in analytical and medical equipment, we have developed “High-precision internal surface” small-diameter pipes and “FINE PEEK-ST”, a small-diameter composite tube made of stainless steel and PEEK resin, based on our proprietary technology in “FINE PIPE”. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Features of "FINE PIPE" *1 1. Higher precision than seamless pipes, and continuous processing of coil products improves productivity and enables significant cost reductions 2. Minimal thickness deviation, unique welding technology, and full length control of the welded part provide pressure resistance and durability that surpasses seamless pipes. 3. Complete quality assurance system using in-line inspection equipment from materials to final products 4. Selectable product supply options, such as coil-wound, fixed-length, cut-to-length, and specially processed products Notes: Refer to *1 for manufacturing range and steel grades handled.

Features of “High-precision internal surface” small diameter pipe *2 1. Significantly improved inner surface roughness compared to conventional products (Inner diameter of φ0.5 mm to 1.25 mm and inner surface roughness of Ra 0.5 μm or less) 2. The internal surface is perfectly round and well-formed, with stable quality in the longitudinal direction. 3. No post-processing is required, resulting in significantly reduced costs compared to polished finishes. Notes: Refer to *2 for manufacturing range and steel grades handled.

Features of "FINE PEEK-ST" *3 1. High-precision, high-strength column tube with PEEK resin pipe protected by stainless steel 2. Can be used in ultra-high pressure environments of 100Mpa or more 3. Dramatic improvement in roundness and internal surface roughness even with a small inner diameter (Internal surface roughness Ra 0.3 μm or less) 4. The coil shape of up to 20M can be cut to any length, contributing to reduce costs and improve yields. Notes: Refer to *3 for manufacturing range and steel grades handled.

*1 https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2024/01/NIPPON-KINZOKUs-Welded-and-Drawn-Pipe-Fine-Pipe.pdf *2 https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2023/04/230418_nipponkinzoku_news_en.pdf *3 https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2024/03/d63791-36-7db4974674a5f0a2b8a581b4f6e4880e-Eng.pdf

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/