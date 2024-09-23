Image copy: The petition is featured in the September 24th print edition of the Wall Street Journal in a full-page ad.

Obesity and related diseases, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes, are leading causes of death in the U.S. While nearly half of American adults today are interested in taking weight loss drugs, many of those looking for GLP-1 medications face difficulties getting them. This is because in the U.S., weight loss drugs are priced substantially higher than in other countries. The list price of one popular medication is $1,349 a month in the U.S. The same product can be purchased for just $137 in Germany and $92 in the UK. Even for those who can afford them, widespread drug shortages prevent many people across the U.S. from getting their prescriptions filled. Expanded access to weight loss medications from 503B FDA-regulated1 outsourcing facilities has allowed more people to obtain these life-changing medications quickly and affordably.

“The mission of Noom is not to sell more meds,” noted Cook. “Our mission is to empower everyone everywhere to live better longer. We have seen the extraordinary efficacy that GLP-1 medications have in combination with a powerful behavior change program like Noom’s. We consider the med in combination with healthy habits to act like a ‘self efficacy’ superpower, helping to forge long-lasting healthy habits.”

About Noom: Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 503B pharmacies must register with, and are regulated by, the FDA and must adhere to certain safety and efficacy standards, such as Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). 503B pharmacies regularly manufacture large batches of medications and service healthcare facilities and physician offices. The medications themselves are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, efficacy, or quality review.

