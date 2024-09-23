Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Nordson to Host Investor Day in New York on October 3, 2024

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it will be hosting its Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, October 3, 2024, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The in-person event will be by invitation only. The event will be simultaneously webcast live, and can be accessed on Nordson’s investor relations website at www.nordson.com/investors. The video will be archived on the site for replay.

During the event, members of the Nordson senior management team will share an overview of the business and progress on the Ascend Strategy, including next steps in the Company’s growth strategy, highlighting its competitive advantage, differentiated product portfolio and capital deployment focus. Key speakers will include:

  • Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Daniel Hopgood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Jim DeVries, Executive Vice President, NBS Next, Supply Chain Management and Environmental Health and Safety
  • Joseph Kelley, Executive Vice President, Industrial Precision Solutions Segment
  • Stephen Lovass, Executive Vice President, Medical & Fluid Solutions Segment
  • Srini Subramanian, Executive Vice President, Advanced Technology Solutions Segment

Virtual attendees are encouraged to register in advance.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924583376/en/

CONTACT: Lara Mahoney

Vice President,

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

440.204.9985

Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com

