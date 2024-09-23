FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs, is advancing its commitment to rural health with the formation of the Noridian Rural Health Council. Noridian manages one of the largest networks of rural providers in the nation through its work with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). As a result, each day, the Noridian team works with providers, suppliers, and payers who serve more than 67 million Americans living in rural, tribal, and geographically isolated communities. The Rural Health Council will utilize Noridian’s unique position to identify issues and create solutions to help remove barriers faced by this population.

“Rural communities face structural challenges like access to care and financial barriers. As a result, the health of rural America is getting worse—higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, rising mental health and substance misuse issues, and increasing prevalence of chronic disease,” stated Katie Shequen, Noridian’s vice president of clinical services. “To help address these pressing issues, we formed the Rural Health Council—to better understand rural health challenges and develop effective solutions, so more people, regardless of where they live, can access the quality care they deserve.”

Noridian’s Rural Health Council is working to identify and address provider, supplier, and patient issues through a variety of strategic initiatives, including:

Listening Tours: Host listening tours across rural communities to build relationships with providers and suppliers. As a result, Noridian learns about the unique firsthand experiences they encounter that impact the care provided to patients. To date, Noridian has completed three listening tours in Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Data Analysis : Conduct data analysis to identify rural health challenges and shape potential initiatives to improve outcomes. Prior to conducting the listening tours, Noridian analyzes data to better understand the unique challenges within each area. This helps the Rural Health Council identify potential topics to discuss while on the tours.

Educational Campaigns: Develop internal and external educational campaigns to raise awareness of rural health disparities and increase engagement in solution-focused efforts. This has resulted in additional discussions and new educational resources on specific areas that were previously lacking information.

New Relationships: Identify new partners who can lend expertise and fresh perspectives to issues facing rural communities and help take action.

The Rural Health Council is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of Noridian experts in fields, including clinical services, data analytics, operations, and more. Since launching, the council has experienced several positive outcomes, including better communication with providers and suppliers, and more awareness and involvement with rural health initiatives. The Rural Health Council serves as the expert resource to all internal Noridian teams and is the driver of collaboration enterprise-wide.

Noridian is dedicated to working with others to promote health equity. For more information about Noridian, visit noridian.com

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.