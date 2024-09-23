CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, announced Lyenda Simpson Delp will become Head of the Global Institutional Client Group, effective December 3.

Lyenda Simpson Delp, Head of the Global Institutional Client Group, Northern Trust Asset Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Lyenda will lead the strategic direction and commercial success of NTAM’s institutional businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. NTAM has more than $900 billion of institutional AUM as of June 30, 2024, serving pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, nonprofits, family offices, corporations and consultants. Lyenda will join NTAM’s leadership team and will report to NTAM President Daniel Gamba.

Lyenda is an accomplished industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in asset management and the financial industry. She spent the last 15 years at BlackRock where she held a number of client-focused leadership roles and most recently was its head of Financial Institutions Group for the Americas. She was also a member of the Human Capital Committee and Firmwide Operating Risk Controls Committee. Earlier in her career, Lyenda was a client portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) team covering portfolios of global institutions.

“Lyenda is a proven leader with a career focused on delivering exceptional client outcomes, combining expertise in investments in public and private markets, technology solutions, and distribution,” Gamba said. “Her track record of success in building large-scale business and delivering outstanding service and solutions uniquely positions her to help NTAM’s global clients meet and exceed their unique investment objectives.”

Lyenda earned an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of the West Indies. She is chair of the Business Board of Advisors at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and secretary of the board of directors for the American Foundation for the University of The West Indies.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

