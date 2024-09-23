Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Northwell Health’s Constellation Forum 2024: Navigating Health Care in an Age of AI, Digital Therapeutics, and Bioelectronic Medicine

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The future of health care is being rewritten right now. Artificial intelligence (AI), digital therapeutics and game-changing innovations such as bioelectronic medicine and vagus nerve stimulation are ushering in a new era of transformative possibilities. Northwell Health’sConstellation Forum returns for its seventh year, exploring the rapidly evolving health care landscape. This leading innovation summit brings together health care visionaries, investors and disruptors for a day of discussion and collaboration. Join us virtually or in-person in New York City on October 17, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Register at www.ConstellationForum.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924301430/en/

Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health speaks at a previous Constellation Forum. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes).

Hosted by Michael J. Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO, the forum titled “Navigating the New Healthcare Frontier,” will delve into the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

“Collaboration is key to advancing health care. By embracing new technologies and prioritizing patient well-being, we can drive meaningful change,” said Dowling, “For over seven years, the Forum has served as a catalyst for impactful dialogue, collaboration and propelling innovation.”

Attendees will gain insights from world-renowned experts on how these emerging technologies are reshaping health care delivery, patient care and the very definition of health itself, including:

  • Andrea Califano, PhD, president, CZ Biohub New York, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
  • Douglas Kelly, MD, deputy center director for science, chief scientist, Center for Devices & Radiological Health (CDRH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO, IBM
  • Geoff Ling, MD, PhD, CEO, Ling and Associates, LLC, and former founding director of the Biological Technologies Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
  • Darilyn V. Moyer, MD, executive vice president and CEO, American College of Physicians
  • Shola Oyewole, senior vice president, Innovative Technology, United Therapeutics
  • Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, president and CEO, SetPoint Medical
  • Craig Venter, PhD, founder, J. Craig Venter Institute

Bioelectronic medicine takes center stage at this year's forum. This rapidly emerging field, pioneered at Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research under the leadership of Kevin J. Tracey, MD, explores the use of electrical stimulation and devices to treat inflammatory diseases. Experts believe bioelectronic medicine could revolutionize health care within the next year, offering targeted, non-pharmacological treatments with fewer side effects. Murthy Simhambhatla, president and CEO of SetPoint Medical, will join a panel exploring the future of bioelectronic medicine. His company’s vagus nerve stimulation device for rheumatoid arthritis has received Food and Drug Administration breakthrough designation and awaits clinical trial results.

For more information about the program and its speakers and to register your attendance, please visit: www.constellationforum.com.

About Northwell Health Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 87,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visitNorthwell.eduand follow us @NorthwellHealth onFacebook,Twitter,InstagramandLinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924301430/en/

CONTACT: Matthew Libassi

631-793-5325

mlibassi@northwell.edu

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH TECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES SOFTWARE BIOMETRICS BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH SCIENCE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: Northwell Health

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924301430/en

