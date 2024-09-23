NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The future of health care is being rewritten right now. Artificial intelligence (AI), digital therapeutics and game-changing innovations such as bioelectronic medicine and vagus nerve stimulation are ushering in a new era of transformative possibilities. Northwell Health’sConstellation Forum returns for its seventh year, exploring the rapidly evolving health care landscape. This leading innovation summit brings together health care visionaries, investors and disruptors for a day of discussion and collaboration. Join us virtually or in-person in New York City on October 17, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Register at www.ConstellationForum.com.

Hosted by Michael J. Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO, the forum titled “Navigating the New Healthcare Frontier,” will delve into the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

“Collaboration is key to advancing health care. By embracing new technologies and prioritizing patient well-being, we can drive meaningful change,” said Dowling, “For over seven years, the Forum has served as a catalyst for impactful dialogue, collaboration and propelling innovation.”

Attendees will gain insights from world-renowned experts on how these emerging technologies are reshaping health care delivery, patient care and the very definition of health itself, including:

Andrea Califano, PhD, president, CZ Biohub New York, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Douglas Kelly, MD, deputy center director for science, chief scientist, Center for Devices & Radiological Health (CDRH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO, IBM

Geoff Ling, MD, PhD, CEO, Ling and Associates, LLC, and former founding director of the Biological Technologies Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Darilyn V. Moyer, MD, executive vice president and CEO, American College of Physicians

Shola Oyewole, senior vice president, Innovative Technology, United Therapeutics

Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, president and CEO, SetPoint Medical

Craig Venter, PhD, founder, J. Craig Venter Institute

Bioelectronic medicine takes center stage at this year's forum. This rapidly emerging field, pioneered at Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research under the leadership of Kevin J. Tracey, MD, explores the use of electrical stimulation and devices to treat inflammatory diseases. Experts believe bioelectronic medicine could revolutionize health care within the next year, offering targeted, non-pharmacological treatments with fewer side effects. Murthy Simhambhatla, president and CEO of SetPoint Medical, will join a panel exploring the future of bioelectronic medicine. His company’s vagus nerve stimulation device for rheumatoid arthritis has received Food and Drug Administration breakthrough designation and awaits clinical trial results.

