Belmont, CA USA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced it has signed the Educator Preparation Programs (EPP) for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge, committing to prepare educators with the skills to successfully use technology for learning in face-to-face, hybrid, and online classrooms.

The EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

"I am excited for this collaboration and network opportunity that is aligned with our AI initiatives for the School of Education (SOE) and NDNU,” said Dr. Kelly Vaughn, Interim Dean of NDNU’s School of Education. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Nick Pinder, Carolyn Sykora of ISTE, and NDNU SOE faculty member Christy Knott for their support."

“Knowing how to use technology to support student learning is an essential skill for any teacher to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE. “I’m thrilled that NDNU is committed to embedding tech skills into their program so all the NDNU School of Education teacher candidates will be prepared to hit the ground running!”

By signing the pledge, NDNU joins over 100 institutions committed to preparing teachers to thrive in digital learning environments; preparing teachers to use technology to pursue ongoing professional learning; preparing teachers to apply frameworks to accelerate transformative digital learning; equipping all faculty to continuously improve expertise in technology for learning; and collaborating with school leaders to identify shared digital teaching competencies.