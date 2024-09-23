HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

NRG Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NRG) 17th annual positiveNRG Impact Week united thousands of employees in 30 cities and provinces across the United States and Canada to provide one million meals for local nonprofits. From September 16-20, the NRG family worked to combat food insecurity in their communities, packing, sorting, and preparing an estimated 1.2 million pounds of food for individuals and families in need.

“Since 2020, NRG has focused our annual week of volunteerism on addressing the critical issue of food insecurity in the communities where we live and work,” said Gin Kirkland Kinney, Senior Vice President, Head of Administration. “This year, we were proud to expand on those efforts and deliver even more nutritious meals to our neighbors and their families.”

Throughout North America, NRG partnered with local food banks and other nonprofits that focus on hunger relief, including:

The week featured a three-day meal-packing event at NRG Center in Houston, Texas, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

With Americans facing a 5.8% increase in food prices in 2023—following a 9.9% increase in food prices in 2022—many are continuously struggling with putting food on the table. 1 These difficulties are reflected in the statistics shared by Feeding America, which show that more than 44 million Americans were contending with food insecurity last year. This equates to 13.5% of the U.S. population. 2 NRG is proud to partner with local nonprofits addressing this critical need.

Through its positiveNRG program, the company is committed to supporting causes that help our communities thrive and continue working with organizations that help alleviate hunger.

About positiveNRG

PositiveNRG is NRG Energy’s charitable giving arm, focused on creating a positive impact for employees, customers and communities. The program is reflective of our company’s values by empowering healthy choices, enabling community resilience and supporting environmental health. PositiveNRG establishes long-term relationships with non-profits and organizations that help our communities to flourish, co-creating a better future for everyone.

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), @nrgenergy.

