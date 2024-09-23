MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is proud to announce that Camille Sanders has been named its new Senior Director of Membership & Strategic Partnerships. Sanders officially assumed her role on August 19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925280621/en/

Camille Sanders, Senior Director of Membership & Strategic Partnerships, officially assumed her role at NSTA on August 19. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Cam Sanders to the NSTA team. With her extensive experience and strategic vision, Cam will be instrumental in driving our membership growth and forging impactful partnerships that will elevate our organization to new heights,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at NSTA.

Sanders brings more than 15 years of experience to her new role. In her previous position as Senior Director, Career and Workforce Solutions, at ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, she led the growth strategy for ASAE’s Association Career HQ, a source for career and talent management resources, and directed ASAE’s ReadyMe program, which provides training and mentorship for current and future leaders. Prior to her tenure at ASAE, Sanders served as Director of Marketing and Membership for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and as Director of Membership for the Water Environment Federation. She also has managed membership programs at the American College of Preventive Medicine, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, and the American Intellectual Property Law Association. Sanders is a Certified Association Executive and Professional Certified Marketer.

"I am truly honored to have been selected for this position at NSTA, a leader in transforming science education," Sanders said. "With [more than] 15 years of membership experience, I am eager to apply my expertise in developing and implementing innovative program strategies to enhance NSTA's member engagement, increase membership, and grow our partnership portfolio. I look forward to collaborating with the NSTA team to elevate the member experience and further advance the organization's mission."

In her new position, Sanders will play a pivotal role in the development, implementation, and evaluation of NSTA’s membership strategy. Her responsibilities involve developing strategies and programs to stimulate member engagement and increase membership renewal and retention; identifying and negotiating strategic relationships to grow a strong partnership portfolio; enhancing NSTA's member benefits and services; and serving as liaison to and managing relationships among NSTA, state partners, and affiliates.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators can grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit https://www.nsta.org/, or follow NSTA on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.