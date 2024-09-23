EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced the issuance of a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering NUC-7738’s composition of matter. This patent (US12,054,510) is expected to serve as a key component of the intellectual property protection for NUC-7738, which currently consists of over 80 issued patents worldwide. NUC-7738 is a novel anti-cancer agent currently in a Phase 2 clinical study in combination with pembrolizumab in PD-1 inhibitor resistant melanoma patients, for which NuCana presented encouraging data at the ESMO Congress 2024 earlier this month.

Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: “We welcome the USPTO’s decision to grant this important new patent, which further strengthens the intellectual property protection of NUC-7738. This patent issuance follows our recent data presentation at ESMO which supports NUC-7738’s novel mode of action and its ability to make previously resistant tumors sensitive to rechallenge with PD-1 inhibitors by targeting multiple aspects of the tumor microenvironment. The majority of these PD-1 inhibitor resistant metastatic melanoma patients achieved a progression free survival of more than 5 months with NUC-7738 plus pembrolizumab. These results are very encouraging as the median progression free survival in this patient population is 2-3 months with the current standard of care. We look forward to advancing the development of this promising new anti-cancer agent.”

About NuCana

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer by applying our ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, they have significant shortcomings that limit their efficacy and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome the key limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana’s pipeline includes NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. NUC-3373 is a new chemical entity derived from the nucleoside analog 5-fluorouracil, a widely used chemotherapy agent. NUC-3373 is currently being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1b/2 study (NuTide:302) in combination with leucovorin, irinotecan or oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer; and a Phase 1b/2 modular study (NuTide:303) of NUC-3373 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab for patients with advanced solid tumors and in combination with docetaxel for patients with lung cancer. NUC-7738 is a novel anti-cancer agent that disrupts RNA polyadenylation, profoundly impacts gene expression in cancer cells and targets multiple aspects of the tumor microenvironment. NUC-7738 is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 study (NuTide:701) which is evaluating NUC-7738 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with melanoma.