O.C. Tanner Celebrates Leading Clients with 2024 Breakthrough Award

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, announced the recipients of the 2024 Breakthrough Awards at its 8 th annual employee recognition and workplace culture conference, Influence Greatness in Park City, Utah. The awards recognized leading organizations from O.C. Tanner’s customers that are elevating workplace culture through the power of recognition.

The annual Breakthrough Awards celebrate customers and their leaders within O.C. Tanner’s community of over 1100 clients supporting 14 million users worldwide. Out of the numerous customer stories, best practice approaches, and inspiring employee experiences, O.C. Tanner is proud to recognize the following organizations for elevating culture, advancing recognition in the workplace, and demonstrating the impact of employee appreciation.

Breakthrough in Elevating Culture: ACG

Breakthrough in Unified Recognition: Chevron

Breakthrough in Perpetual Improvement: Navy Federal Credit Union

“It is a privilege to recognize this year’s Breakthrough Award winners for their tireless efforts in creating thriving workplaces fueled by powerful, consistent, and effective recognition programs,” said Mindi Cox, Chief Marketing and People Officer at O.C. Tanner. “Congratulations to ACG, Chevron, and Navy Federal Credit Union. We value your partnership and celebrate the phenomenal work your teams do to create positive and powerful cultures.”

