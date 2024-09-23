Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

O.C. Tanner Celebrates Leading Clients with 2024 Breakthrough Award

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, announced the recipients of the 2024 Breakthrough Awards at its 8 th annual employee recognition and workplace culture conference, Influence Greatness in Park City, Utah. The awards recognized leading organizations from O.C. Tanner’s customers that are elevating workplace culture through the power of recognition.

The annual Breakthrough Awards celebrate customers and their leaders within O.C. Tanner’s community of over 1100 clients supporting 14 million users worldwide. Out of the numerous customer stories, best practice approaches, and inspiring employee experiences, O.C. Tanner is proud to recognize the following organizations for elevating culture, advancing recognition in the workplace, and demonstrating the impact of employee appreciation.

  • Breakthrough in Elevating Culture: ACG
  • Breakthrough in Unified Recognition: Chevron
  • Breakthrough in Perpetual Improvement: Navy Federal Credit Union

“It is a privilege to recognize this year’s Breakthrough Award winners for their tireless efforts in creating thriving workplaces fueled by powerful, consistent, and effective recognition programs,” said Mindi Cox, Chief Marketing and People Officer at O.C. Tanner. “Congratulations to ACG, Chevron, and Navy Federal Credit Union. We value your partnership and celebrate the phenomenal work your teams do to create positive and powerful cultures.”

For more information on O.C. Tanner, visit www.octanner.com.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925615050/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

O.C. Tanner

press@octanner.com

SOURCE: O.C. Tanner

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925615050/en

