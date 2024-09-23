OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, October 17, 2024 after market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 18, 2024 to discuss highlights of the Company's quarterly operating performance.

The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 257920. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, Access Code 120573, from one hour after the end of the call until November 15, 2024.

The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by accessing the Company's Web address: www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.