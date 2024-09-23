Sections
September 19, 2024

O’Charley’s Rolls Out the Red Carpet with New V.I.P. Menu and Expanded Core Menu Featuring Prime Rib

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is excited to announce the launch of its new Value Inspired Plates (V.I.P.) menu on September 23. With 15 budget-friendly items all priced at $12.99 and under, guests can enjoy incredible flavors and great value without breaking the bank. Who says being a V.I.P. has to come with a big price tag?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en/

O'Charley's New Menu Options Include a Prime Rib Dinner that is Slow Roasted to Perfection! (Photo: Business Wire)

As a V.I.P., you’re invited to indulge in a variety of delicious dishes that deliver both value and flavor. With appetizers at $4.99, entrees at $9.99 and even more entrees at $12.99, you can enjoy great meals for a great price and have room to invite your friends to join in on the feast.

The Value Inspired Plates menu kicks off with a variety of crowd-pleasing appetizers, all priced at just $4.99. These flavorful starters are perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own:

  • NEW Sausage Biscuit Bites – Five fried bites of biscuit and sausage gravy served with syrup for dipping.
  • Chips & Queso – Tortilla chips served with our spicy white queso.
  • Spinach & Artichoke Dip – Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, and parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

For just $9.99, O’Charley’s V.I.P. entrees offer unbeatable value without sacrificing flavor. Whether you're craving O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders or new Southern favorite, Shrimp and Grits, these V.I.P. selections deliver all the taste you deserve at a price that’s easy on the wallet:

  • NEW Shrimp & Grits – Creamy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp, peppers, and onions with our Cajun sauce.
  • O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders – Our chicken tenders are hand-breaded in seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, breaded again, and cooked to order. Served with honey mustard and fries.
  • Classic Cheeseburger – Double smash burgers topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

And more!

Looking to turn it up a notch? Explore O’Charley’s $12.99 entrees like our new Chicken Parmesan or old-school favorites like Baby Back Ribs, all offering a touch of sophistication without stretching your budget:

  • NEW Chicken Parmesan – Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with red pepper marinara and cheese blend, served on a bed of linguini.
  • Shrimp Scampi – Shrimp and linguini sauteed in our scampi sauce with garlic butter, topped with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and shaved parmesan cheese.
  • Baby Back Ribs – Half-rack rubbed with a blend of brown sugar, paprika, salt, and pepper then coated in our signature BBQ sauce and slow-cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with two sides.

And more!

In addition to these value-packed offerings, O’Charley’s is expanding its Core Menu with exciting new dishes, including O’Charley’s Prime Rib Dinner! The Prime Rib Dinner will be available for dine-in only Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m., and all-day Sundays while supplies last.

  • NEW Prime Rib Dinner Savor our new signature 12 oz. USDA Choice Prime Rib Dinner, slow roasted to perfection and topped with Au Jus. Served with your choice of two homestyle sides and a side of zesty horseradish sauce for an added kick. $29.99

These flavorful additions offer something for everyone, from classic comfort foods to bold, hearty meals. Here’s a taste of what O’Charley’s will offer guests:

  • NEW Steak Quesadilla – Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and Smokey Honey BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa. $13.99
  • NEW Steak Nachos – Tortilla chips piled high with steak, queso, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos. Drizzled with Smokey Honey BBQ sauce and topped with chopped cilantro. $14.99
  • NEW Buffalo Chicken Dip – Warm, spicy, and creamy buffalo chicken dip sprinkled with cheese. Served with tortilla chips and celery sticks for dipping. $9.49

For more information about these menus and to find your closest location, visit O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 58 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en/

Sara Kirkham,sara@tsgnashville.com

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR OTHER RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en

