NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is excited to announce the launch of its new Value Inspired Plates (V.I.P.) menu on September 23. With 15 budget-friendly items all priced at $12.99 and under, guests can enjoy incredible flavors and great value without breaking the bank. Who says being a V.I.P. has to come with a big price tag?
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en/
O'Charley's New Menu Options Include a Prime Rib Dinner that is Slow Roasted to Perfection! (Photo: Business Wire)
As a V.I.P., you’re invited to indulge in a variety of delicious dishes that deliver both value and flavor. With appetizers at $4.99, entrees at $9.99 and even more entrees at $12.99, you can enjoy great meals for a great price and have room to invite your friends to join in on the feast.
The Value Inspired Plates menu kicks off with a variety of crowd-pleasing appetizers, all priced at just $4.99. These flavorful starters are perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own:
For just $9.99, O’Charley’s V.I.P. entrees offer unbeatable value without sacrificing flavor. Whether you're craving O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders or new Southern favorite, Shrimp and Grits, these V.I.P. selections deliver all the taste you deserve at a price that’s easy on the wallet:
And more!
Looking to turn it up a notch? Explore O’Charley’s $12.99 entrees like our new Chicken Parmesan or old-school favorites like Baby Back Ribs, all offering a touch of sophistication without stretching your budget:
And more!
In addition to these value-packed offerings, O’Charley’s is expanding its Core Menu with exciting new dishes, including O’Charley’s Prime Rib Dinner! The Prime Rib Dinner will be available for dine-in only Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m., and all-day Sundays while supplies last.
These flavorful additions offer something for everyone, from classic comfort foods to bold, hearty meals. Here’s a taste of what O’Charley’s will offer guests:
For more information about these menus and to find your closest location, visit O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar.
About O’Charley’s
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 58 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en/
Sara Kirkham,sara@tsgnashville.com
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR OTHER RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919522625/en