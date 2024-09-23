Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Ocugen to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research & Development, will participate in an in-person fireside chat moderated by Daniil Gataulin, PhD, Senior Biotech Research Analyst, at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held September 30-October 1, 2024 in New York, New York.

Ocugen, Associated Press

“I am excited to speak about Ocugen’s groundbreaking modifier gene therapy approach in treating retinal diseases and on the progress of our ongoing clinical trials for retinitis pigmentosa, geographic atrophy, and Stargardt disease,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “Chardan’s Genetic Medicines Conference provides the opportunity to engage with the investor community and share Ocugen’s mission among these important stakeholders.”

In addition to Dr. Upadhyay’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.

Details regarding the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York, NY

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard19/ocgn/1909908

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the events  page of the Ocugen  investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.  Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at  www.ocugen.com  and follow us on  X  and  LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements  This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release. 

Contact:  Tiffany Hamilton  Head of Communications  Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com

