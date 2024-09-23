Expanded token discovery, with 120,000 tokens added weekly

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, today unveiled its reimagined Wallet product, with key enhancements including a new interface, expanded token discovery for millions of cryptocurrencies and collectibles, and access to more than 100 blockchains and thousands of DeFi products.

The upgrade was announced during a fireside chat featuring OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris at TOKEN2049 in Singapore that centered on the intersection of technology, motorsports and the onchain world, highlighting the importance of innovation and adoption of new technologies.

Key details of the reimagined OKX Wallet are:

Redesigned interface: A sleek new layout that simplifies asset management, token swapping and discovery, providing users with a secure and efficient gateway to the diverse onchain ecosystem

Enhanced token discovery: The new tokens page allows wallet holders to explore over one million tokens across various categories, including trending memecoins across networks like Solana, Base, Tron and BNB, with customizable sorting options; approximately 120,000 tokens are added weekly to OKX Wallet's DEX

Updated Marketplace: Simplified user experience, to discover and buy any of over three million digital collectibles, including Bitcoin Ordinals

Super-fast DEX: The Wallet DEX now provides industry-leading quote response times and transaction speeds, retrieving and aggregating prices from almost 500 decentralized exchanges at an average response time of approximately 50 milliseconds

Optimized navigation: Intuitive categorization enhances the overall experience, with the third-party DeFi protocol aggregator now accessible under the 'Discover' section

The revamped OKX Wallet serves as a unified, self-custodial portal to onchain experiences across more than 100 networks, including major chains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and TON. Transparency and security remain paramount in this user experience update, with risk assessments prominently featured for over one million tokens and thousands of DeFi products. OKX Wallet's commitment to security was recently acknowledged by CertiK, the world's leading Web3 security firm, which named it the top onchain wallet in the world for cybersecurity.

Since the beginning of 2024, OKX Wallet has added support for 20 blockchains. Additionally, 91 million worldwide have downloaded the OKX app, highlighting the need for a streamlined, mobile-optimized design.

