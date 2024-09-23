EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) set records for team member volunteer participation, hours, and organizations served during its 3rd annual Better Together Days, a two-day volunteer blitz held on Sept. 18-19, 2024, across nine states served by Old National banking centers.

The two days, where Old National team members signed-up for four-hour volunteer shifts, provided team members across Old National’s Midwest and Southeast footprint with a chance to give back to the communities where they live and work. Virtual volunteer opportunities were also made available. Volunteers served almost 200 nonprofit and other organizations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

In every market that Old National serves, team members were encouraged to sign up for a volunteer shift during the two-day blitz. There were also virtual volunteer opportunities.

Better Together Days 2024 by the numbers:

2,433 Old National team members participating

7,600 hours volunteering

196 organizations served

9 states hosting volunteer opportunities

“As a community bank, our annual Better Together Days really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We’re also proud of our team members for making service a vital part of our organizational culture and serving almost 200 nonprofits and organizations throughout the Midwest and Southeast.”